Diabetes Diet: Add These Foods And Drinks To Your Diet To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels
Diabetes is a chronic condition in which you have to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Here are some diet changes that might help.
Diabetes diet: Add fibre-rich fruits and vegetables to your diet
The secret to good health is heavily dependent upon our food choices. If we are unable to plan our meals well and indulge in highly processed fast foods more than our body can digest, it leads to several long-term illnesses, and Diabetes Mellitus or simply Diabetes is one of them. It is a condition characterized by high amounts of blood sugar and hence most diabetics shy away from enjoying seasonal fruits that seem 'sweet'. But being diabetic does not mean that you cannot relish your favorite foods, it only means that you have to take a little extra precaution while choosing the foods.
Summer demands a high intake of water and cooling foods that can calm our mind and gut on the inside, while the temperatures soar outside. Some foods that can relax and soothe your body that can beat the summer heat and are safe for diabetics include -
Come summer and you can so think of so many delicious fruits. For a diabetic, certain fruits like mango, pineapple, and watermelon are only allowed to be consumed in moderation because of their high fructose (sugar) content. Seasonal fruits like lime, mangosteen, jamun, plums, papaya, apples, oranges, pear, peaches, blackberries, figs, kiwi, etc., are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals that can help provide you immunity and improve your organ functions.
In addition to fruits summers also boast its vegetables. Rich in healthy dietary fibres and storehouse of nutrients like iron, zinc, potassium, calcium that help in improving cellular health, restoring gut functions, and overall wellbeing, vegetables are a must in a diabetic's diet. You can never overdo your vegetables so go on and savor them in various healthy recipes. Some examples include - broccoli, tomatoes, zucchinis, pumpkin, cucumbers, cauliflower, eggplant, beans, onions, bell peppers, avocado, gooseberry, asparagus, fennel, mint, and green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, watercress, celery, etc.
Additionally, summers are incomplete without refreshing and cooling healthy drinks. Some very famous cooling drinks include - Traditional buttermilk (best gut-healthy drink), homemade flavored yogurt, coconut water (provides essential nutrients and healthy fats), kombucha (fermented tea good for gut), occasional juicing of certain fruits including lime without added sugar (bulks nutrients and relaxes nerves), aam panna (made with raw mango, mint and fennel seeds), smoothies created out of seasonal fruits (benefits of fruits). For a low-carb and healthier version of the drinks, try replacing your regular milk with coconut or almond milk.
To maximize the benefit of the food, you must engage actively in a lifestyle transformation by getting active through dancing, swimming, running, etc., destressing through meditation and breathing exercises, and maintaining a healthy sleep discipline. Summers can be exhausting but following a healthy diet and rehydrating properly can help you get along great and keep you healthy.
(Monika Manchanda, Nutrition Expert, Chief Culinary Officer & Co- founder of LiveAltLife)
