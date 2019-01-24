Are You Diabetic? You Must Follow These Diet Tips Suggested By Our Nutritionist
Type 2 Diabetes is caused due to lifestyle factors and can happen at any age, majorly due to high body weight, high blood pressure, and sedentary lifestyle as well as poor dietary intake.
Research says that diabetes amongst people in India has increased by 100% over last fifteen years
Food is the main source of energy to help body perform various physical, physiological and psychological functions. The elevated levels of blood glucose or blood sugar leads to the condition of diabetes. Carbohydrates are a main source of energy to the body. The carbohydrate metabolism and absorption is supported by insulin which is a hormone produced by pancreas in order to transport glucose to cells which then provides energy to the body. If pancreas doesn't make enough insulin or no insulin, the glucose does not reach cells and stays within the blood. Hence the level of blood glucose goes up causing diabetes.
There are three types of diabetes: Type 1, Type 2 and gestational diabetes, the most common amongst them is Type 2 Diabetes. Type 1 is mainly caused by genetic and autoimmune factors, while gestational diabetes is a transitory condition that happens to some females during the course of their pregnancies. Type 2 Diabetes is caused due to lifestyle factors and can happen at any age, majorly due to high body weight, high blood pressure, and sedentary lifestyle as well as poor dietary intake.
Research says that diabetes amongst people in India has increased by 100% over last fifteen years so there is a need to take blood sugar seriously because even if you are suffering or not you are at risk.
Food choices to prevent diabetes
1. Beans
Beans are the ideal complex carbohydrate source. Due to moderate protein and abundant fiber in beans, they have less glycemic load, this reduces amount of calories absorbed by beans. The resistant starch in bean is fermented by bacteria in colon which also protects from colon cancer. Include a variety of beans like lentils, kidney beans, black beans, and pinto beans
2. Nuts and seeds
Nuts helps in prevention from the development of insulin resistance due to its anti- inflammatory effects. Nuts also have less glycemic load which also promotes weight loss. Five or more servings of nuts per week can reduce the risk of diabetes by 27%. Include nuts and seeds like- hemp seeds, pumpkin seeds, roasted peanuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and flax seeds.
3. Green Vegetables
The most important foods to focus for diabetes prevention are cruciferous vegetables and leafy vegetables. The consumption of green vegetables reduces risk of Type 2 diabetes due to their high concentration level of vitamin C and polyphenols which act as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant compounds. Include green veggies in your diet like- lettuce, spinach, kale, and Swiss chard.
4. Non starchy vegetables
Non starchy vegetables are essential for diabetic patients as adequate amount of non-starchy vegetable are needed to protect the damaged cells and protecting the blood vessels. They are good source of fiber and low in carbs. Non starchy vegetables: Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Capsicum, Cucumber, Zucchini, Lettuce, and Brussels sprouts.
Fenugreek
Fenugreek seeds have numerous health properties. It slows down the sugar absorption rate in blood and controls blood sugar level in diabetic patients. It is a source of soluble fiber. It has anti- diabetic properties like increasing insulin secretion under hyperglycemic conditions. Incorporate fenugreek in your diet by adding seeds to your vegetable preparations or having a glass of lukewarm water infuse with soaked fenugreek seeds.
Learning about food and knowing what to eat while having diabetes and pre diabetes can help in improving health.
(Nmami Agarwal is a celebrity nutritionist)
