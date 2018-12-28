Are You Diabetic? These 6 New Year Resolutions Can Help Reverse Diabetes Naturally
Diabetes can be well managed by a healthy lifestyle. This includes weight management, healthy diet, regular exercise and healthy eating habits.
Diabetes or high blood sugar level is a chronic medical condition which must be taken care of properly. If left untreated, it could lead to poor health outcomes. These include heart diseases, heart attack, heart stroke and could also damage blood vessels and the nerves that control your heart and blood vessels. Therefore, it becomes very important to manage diabetes. Diabetes can be well managed by a healthy lifestyle. This includes weight management, healthy diet, regular exercise and healthy eating habits.
Diabetics, the following should be your health resolutions:
1. Slash sugar from your diet:
People suffering from diabetes should eliminating sugar from their diet. Sugary stuff like candies, ice creams, baked stuff, sweets, cakes, pastries and sweetened beverages should be avoided. These foods have excess amounts of added sugar no nutritional value. These foods could also lead to weight gain which can have adverse effects on your health.
2. Regular physical activity:
Exercise is important in all the phases of life. Regular physical exercise is essential for one and all. People who are diabetic must do some physical exercise on daily basis. This can help control their blood sugar levels and even maintain a healthy body weight. Any sort of exercise like cycling, running, swimming, yoga, jogging or weight training can help.
3. Weight management:
A healthy body weight is also essential for managing diabetes. For this you should keep a check on your diet and exercise. Apart from regular exercise you should focus on foods which keep you full for a longer time and curb your hunger pangs. Include lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, yoghurt, nuts, healthy seeds and whole grains in your diet.
4. Eliminating junk food:
Junk, frozen and processed food should be consumed in limited quantities and there are a lot of health hazards related to it. These foods are loaded with harmful chemicals and preservatives and provide no nutritional value. Therefore, it is best to eat fresh and home cooked meals. This will make you manage your weight and stay fit.
5. Healthy snacks:
It is very important that dietetics should eat after every two or three hours. Eating in between the meals does not mean overeating but eating in small portions. Therefore, include some healthy snacks in your diet like vegetable salad, fruit smoothie, a handful of nuts, eggs or yoghurt.
6. Adequate sleep and manage stress:
Sleep is very essential to keep chronic diseases at bay. Ensure that you sleep for at least eight hours a day. Also, try reducing your stress levels for better health. For this, you could do some yoga, meditation or breathing exercises. These will help manage your stress levels.
