Stomach Pain In Kids: Possible Causes You Need To Know
Stomach pain is quite common in kids. There can be several possible reason behind stomach pain in kids. Read here to know some possible causes and when to call a doctor.
Poor eating habits can lead to stomach pain in kids
HIGHLIGHTS
- Abdominal pain is quite common in kids
- Healthy eating habits can help prevent stomach pain in kids
- Regular physical activity is essential for your kids
Abdominal pain in kids is a common problem. There are several possible reasons behind this condition. Almost every child complaints of stomach pain at some point or the other. Children below the age of 11 usually complain of stomach pain. The pain may vary from mild and severe. To fight the pain effectively, it is important to find the exact cause. In some cases, it can be due to normal digestive issues. While chronic pain can also be a sign of some serious health issue. In this article, Dr. Deepak Goyal explains some possible causes of stomach pain that every parent must know.
Stomach pain causes in children
Abdominal pain is a common symptom in children. An episode of abdominal pain in children can be caused due to infections, indigestion, constipation, etc, hence parents need to be watchful of the signs.
Eating too much too less is also a possible cause of stomach pain. Poor eating habits like consumption of highly processed foods and deep fried foods is also one of these.
Food infection which is usually accompanied with other symptoms can also lead to stomach pain. Abdominal pain can also be a result of infection in stomach, kidney, bladder or others.
Also read: Abdominal pain related to depression
Several aspects determine the severity of the condition, such as location and duration of the pain, the appearance as in whether the child is looking sick or is comfortable and other associated symptoms such as vomiting, fever, change in bowel habits or decrease appetite. Parents should always be mindful of these facts.
Also read: Does Your Child Complain Of Headache? Here's Why You Should Not Ignore The Symptoms
Parents need to remember that simple causes of abdominal pain do not last long. If it prevails for more than a few days and is associated with other major symptoms, chances are it might be caused due to problems other than simple viral infections such as abdominal TB, Inflammatory bowel disease, peptic ulcers, food allergy, malabsorption, etc.
Immediate consultation is advised in such situations. A thorough history, clinical examination and relevant investigations by a pediatric are needed if the pain is recurring or persisting.
Also read: Top 5 Yoga Poses For Children
(Dr. Deepak Goyal, Sr. Consultant & Lead, Pediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, BLK Super Specialty Hospital, Delhi and a Patron of SeekMed)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.