Top 5 Yoga Poses For Children
Asanas play a very strong role for the overall development of the child. It has a positive impact on their central nervous system, endocrine system, circulatory system, respiratory, cardiovascular and digestive systems etc.
The practice of asanas builds concentration, immunity and your child's focus levels. Asanas play a very strong role for the overall development of the child. It has a holistic impact on their central nervous system, endocrine system, circulatory system, respiratory, cardiovascular and digestive systems etc. It also helps them to engage their bodies, and enhance their skills improving their creative abilities.
Yoga for children: Best asanas you must know
Asana 1: Sukhasana - Happy Pose
Formation of the posture
- Sit in an upright position with both legs stretched out in Dandasana
- Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh
- Then fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh
- Place your palms on the knees
- Sit erect with spine straight
Benefits
- Lengthens the spine
- Broadens your collarbones and chest
- It calms the mind
- Reduces anxiety, stress and mental tiredness
- Improves body posture
Asana 2: Padahasthasana- Hand to Foot Pose
Formation of the posture
- Begin by standing in Samasthithi
- Exhale and gently bend your upper body down from the hips and touch your nose to your knees
- Place palms on either side of feet
- As a beginner, you may have to bend your knees slightly to accomplish this
- With practice, slowly straighten your knees and try to touch your chest to your thighs
- Hold for up to a minute
Benefits
- It helps to eliminate excess belly fat
- It improves digestion and reduces constipation. It cures many stomach ailments
- Strengthens the spine, making it flexible
- Strengthens the nerves
- Increases concentration and speeds up metabolism.
- The pose is very beneficial for those who suffer from gastric problem, abdominal bloating and indigestion
- Tones the digestive organs and improves the functioning of spleen and liver
Asana 3: Dhanurasana - Bow Pose
Dhanurasana is derived from two Sanskrit words, Dhanur meaning bow and asana means posture.
Formation of the Posture
- Begin by lying down on your stomach
- Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms
- Have a strong grip
- Lift your legs and arms as high as you can
- Look up and hold the posture for a while
Benefits
Improves posture
- Strengthens the spine, arms, wrists
- Stretches chest and lungs, shoulders, and abdomen
- Firms the buttocks
- Stimulates abdominal organs
Asana 4: Chakrasana - Wheel Pose
Formation of the Posture
- Lie down on your back
- Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor
- Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head
- Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch
- Look back and relax your neck as you allow your head to fall gently behind
- Your body weight should be evenly distributed between your four limbs
- Hold the asana for a while
Benefits
- The chest enhances and the lungs get more oxygen
- It reduces the stress and tension in the body and the eye sight becomes sharp
- This asana helps to strengthen the back and increases the elasticity of the spine
- It reduces the fat and muscles in abdomen area and tones the digestive and reproductive organs process
- It strengthens the muscles of hands and the legs
- It induces the endocrine glands and maintains the metabolism normally
Asana 5: Vrikshasana - Tree Pose
Formation of the posture
- Begin in Samasthithi
- Stand erect and keep your feet together
- Fold the right leg and place foot on the inner thigh of the left leg
- The right knee is perpendicular to the left leg
- Inhale and bring your palms together in Namaskar mudra in front of your chest
- Keep your spine straight
Benefits
- Stretches the entire body from toes to fingers
- Develops a tranquil state, thereby helpful for depression and anxiety
- Increases stamina, concentration and immunity
- Enhances the flexibility of legs, back and chest muscles
- Strengthens ankles
While yoga can be started at any age, it is advisable to start your practice when young. Asanas, pranayama, meditation, mudras, chanting and more will help them align the energy points/energy fields in their body. Yoga helps children channelize their energy, using it for productive or creative purposes. Kids tend to get distracted easily and yoga adds focus and balance to their lives.
(Grand Master Akshar is a Yoga Master, Spiritual Guide and Lifestyle Coach)
