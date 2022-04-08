Diarrhoea And Its Treatment: Know How To Get Relief And When To See A Doctor
Diarrhoea can be caused by a viral or bacterial infection acquired through food or drink
Avoid foods that can make diarhhoea worse
Diarrhoea is a common ailment that affects many people. You'll have loose, watery stools and a strong desire to go to the bathroom multiple times a day if you have diarrhoea. It can be caused by a viral or bacterial infection acquired through food or drink. Diarrhoea is characterised as acute or chronic. Acute diarrhoea occurs when the infection lasts for one to two days. It is, however, a type of chronic diarrhoea if it lasts more than 3 to 4 weeks. An Instagram post on the handle, Nutrition by Lovneet, states that occasional diarrhoea is nothing to worry about.
“The causes of diarrhoea can range from stomach flu to a specific meal or ingredient you ate that didn't sit well. While it's unpleasant and uncomfortable, diarrhoea can usually be managed at home.”
Here's what you can do when you have diarrhoea:
Avoid foods that can make the condition worse, like fatty or fried foods, raw vegetables, spicy foods, caffeinated drinks, such as coffee and soda, beans, cabbage
Consider taking probiotics such as yogurt, kombucha, kefir. These microorganisms may help restore a healthy balance to the intestinal tract by boosting the level of good bacteria.
One tried and true diet for diarrhoea is the BRAT diet: bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast. Low in fibre, bland and starchy, these foods can help replace lost nutrients and firm your stools. Some other good choices include potatoes, yogurt, yellow moong dal etc.
When you lose more water than you take in, as is the case when you have diarrhoea, you lose essential electrolytes. Electrolytes help balance the amount of water in your body as well as the pH level. Drink clear liquids — water, soup, electrolyte water or coconut water to stay hydrated.
Here's the Instagram video:
So, when should you get medical help?
If your diarrhoea gets worse or does not get better in two days.
If your stool has an unusual odour or colour.
If you experience nausea or vomiting.
If there's blood or mucus in your stool.
If you have fever that does not go away.
And if you have stomach pain.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.