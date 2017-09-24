Heart Disease In Children: Know The Symptoms
Heart problems are threatening enough in adults, but they could be especially problematic during childhood, even though they're rare during this phase. Parents must be well-aware of the many symptoms of heart disease so as to keep their children protected. These are the main symptom of heart diseases in children during different age groups:
Infants
1. Losing breath during breastfeeding.
2. Getting sweaty during feeds.
3. Blueness in the mouth (Tongue/gums)
4. Fainting
Toddlers
1. Lack of physical vigour and activeness.
2. Getting out of breath sooner than normal.
3. Getting sweaty and tired earlier than other children of the same age.
4. Blueness in tongue or gums
5. Fainting
Older Children/Adolescents
1. Lacking natural physical vigour.
2. Getting out of breath during or after physical activity.
3. Getting sweaty and fatigued early due to physical exercise.
4. Blueness around the gums or tongue
5. Pain in the chest during exercise
6. Passing out
7. Abnormal heart beat
8. Dizziness during exercise.
This is a general symptoms list, these symptoms do not necessarily mean that your child is suffering from a heart disease, but it is important for parents to look out for any or more of these symptoms so as to kick off the risk of heart problems in their children. If one or more of these symptoms are noticed and do persist, it is recommended to see a doctor as soon as possible.