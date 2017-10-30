The Five Best Heart Care Hospitals In Delhi
From supply of oxygen and nutrients to the removal of unwanted wastes, this fist-sized organ is what basically keeps you alive, making it arguably one of most significant parts of your body. These are the best heart care hospitals in Delhi
Here's a list of the Five Best Heart Care Hospitals in Delhi
Fortis Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre
Established in 1988, the Fortis Escorts Hospital is one of the leading Heart Care Institutes in the entire nation. The hospital enjoys the certifications from JCI and NABH. The services offered at Fortis include Pediatric Cardiology, Pediatric congenital surgery, Preventive and rehabilitative cardiology, Cardiothoracic and vascular surgery cardiology.
Address: Fortis Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre, Okhla Road, New Delhi-110025
Phone: 011-4713 5000, 011-2682 5000
Apollo Indraprastha Hospital
One of the pioneers in the medical world, The Apollo Indraprashtha is undeniably one of the best heart-care institutes in the country. The hospital has done about 1,30,000 cardiac surgeries till date which is the top record throughout India. Pacemaker implants, electro-physiological studies, CRT-D and CRT-P implants etc. are few key services provided here. It boasts of 2 catheterization laboratories, L. F. air-conditioning, electronic cardiac tables, multichannel monitors, defibrillators, advanced micro vascular instruments and shadow-less operating lights.
Address: Delhi Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110076
Phone: 011-2692 5858
BLK Heart Centre
Located in Rajinder Nagar, the BLK Heart Centre has NABL and NABH accreditations to its credit. The hospital is equipped with 2D/3D Echo, color-doppler, transesophageal echocardiography system, 128 slice CT scan, coronary angiography, vascular doppler, strain rate imaging, MRI scan, etc.
Address: Building No-5, Pusa Road, Rajinder Nagar, Delhi-110005
Phone: 011-3040 3040
Max Superspeciality Hospital
Located in Saket, the Max superspeciality hospital is another top-class heart care institute in the national capital. Electrophysiology studies, 3 Tesla, 256 slice Phillips Brilliance CT scanner and other such facilities and services are available herein.
Address: 1,2, Press Enclave Road, Mandir Marg, Saket, Delhi-110017
Phone: 011-2651 5050
Batra Heart Centre
The Batra heart centre is yet another prominent heart care institute in Delhi offering services in Cardiac, Cancer, Orthopeadics, Nephrology and Neuro Surgery.
Address: 1, Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Mehrauli Badarpur Road, New Delhi-110062 (Near Saket Metro Station)
Phone: 011-2995 8747, 2995 7485-87, 2995 7629
