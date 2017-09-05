ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Heart »  National Nutrition Week 2017: Top 4 Ayurvedic Tips That Can Help Prevent Heart Disease

National Nutrition Week 2017: Top 4 Ayurvedic Tips That Can Help Prevent Heart Disease

Statistics suggest that there are more than 30 million patients of heart-related diseases in the country, a whopping thirty-million. This National Nutrition Week, learn how to fight back these diseases by inculcating healthy habits.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 5, 2017 06:28 IST
2-Min Read
These healthy habits will prevent heart diseases

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. This national nutrition week, seek help in Ayurveda for heart diseases
  2. To maintain a healthy heart, a healthy diet comes is a must
  3. Psychological stress is a major cause of heart-related problems
Statistics suggest that there are more than 30 million patients of heart-related diseases in the country, a whopping thirty-million. Well, those numbers are scary, to say the least. One of the most serious and widespread medical conditions in the country, cardiovascular disease(or simply, heart disease) are on the rise since past some years, and something needs to be done about it, period. And the best way to deal with a problem, as they say, is to attack its roots directly. This national nutrition week, seek help in Ayurveda for preventing heart diseases. 

1.    Good Food
With lives becoming more and more fast-paced these days, it becomes all the more difficult to ditch fast-food and adopt healthy eating-habits, but in order to maintain a healthy heart, a healthy diet comes as a must. A nutritious and balanced diet is instrumental in maintaining the natural flow and working of all the internal body systems, including the cardiovascular-system. So, in order to keep your heart fit and healthy, a balanced diet rich in all the necessary nutrients must be planned and strictly adhered-to.
 
national nutrition week

Avoid heart diseases with a healthy diet
Photo Credit: iStock

2.    Regular Exercise
Moderate exercising on a regular-basis could go a long way in keeping your heart healthy and young. It does not mean that you need to be hitting the gym every single day and carry those heavy loads. All you need to do is just maintain a habit of regular exercising, because the key here is consistency and not the intensity.
 
national nutrition week

Exercise regularly to avoid heart diseases
Photo Credit: iStock

3.    Say Good-Bye To Stress
It is a recognised fact that psychological stress is one of the major causes of heart-related problems. So, it becomes very important to keep oneself free from stress. Performing stress-relieving activities as such meditation, breathing exercises, listening to calming music, enjoying natural beauty, going for walks etc. can help you eliminate stress from your life and thus, keep your heart healthy and safe.

4.    Sleep Well
Maintaining a healthy sleep-cycle where one gets sufficient and sound sleep on a daily-basis is also significant for the well-being of your heart. Irregular and Insufficient sleeping patterns may adversely impact your blood-circulation and become a cause for heart-diseases. 
 
national nutrition week

Sleep well to avoid heart diseases
Photo Credit: iStock


