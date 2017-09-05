Home » Heart » National Nutrition Week 2017: Top 4 Ayurvedic Tips That Can Help Prevent Heart Disease
National Nutrition Week 2017: Top 4 Ayurvedic Tips That Can Help Prevent Heart Disease
Statistics suggest that there are more than 30 million patients of heart-related diseases in the country, a whopping thirty-million. This National Nutrition Week, learn how to fight back these diseases by inculcating healthy habits.
These healthy habits will prevent heart diseases
HIGHLIGHTS
- This national nutrition week, seek help in Ayurveda for heart diseases
- To maintain a healthy heart, a healthy diet comes is a must
- Psychological stress is a major cause of heart-related problems
1. Good Food
With lives becoming more and more fast-paced these days, it becomes all the more difficult to ditch fast-food and adopt healthy eating-habits, but in order to maintain a healthy heart, a healthy diet comes as a must. A nutritious and balanced diet is instrumental in maintaining the natural flow and working of all the internal body systems, including the cardiovascular-system. So, in order to keep your heart fit and healthy, a balanced diet rich in all the necessary nutrients must be planned and strictly adhered-to.
2. Regular Exercise
Moderate exercising on a regular-basis could go a long way in keeping your heart healthy and young. It does not mean that you need to be hitting the gym every single day and carry those heavy loads. All you need to do is just maintain a habit of regular exercising, because the key here is consistency and not the intensity.
3. Say Good-Bye To Stress
It is a recognised fact that psychological stress is one of the major causes of heart-related problems. So, it becomes very important to keep oneself free from stress. Performing stress-relieving activities as such meditation, breathing exercises, listening to calming music, enjoying natural beauty, going for walks etc. can help you eliminate stress from your life and thus, keep your heart healthy and safe.
4. Sleep Well
Maintaining a healthy sleep-cycle where one gets sufficient and sound sleep on a daily-basis is also significant for the well-being of your heart. Irregular and Insufficient sleeping patterns may adversely impact your blood-circulation and become a cause for heart-diseases.
Comments