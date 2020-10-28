Conjunctivitis In Babies: Know Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options
Conjunctivitis is commonly affects infants and babies which require prompt treatment. Parents, if you notice symptoms such as itchiness, irritation, redness and burning in the eyes or swelling in the eyelids of the kid then seek immediate medical attention.
Conjunctivitis can lead to itchiness and redness in eyes
Conjunctivitis can be termed as inflammation of the conjunctiva of the eye. It is known as pink eye as one's eyes tend to become pink or even red. The majority of the babies and infants may suffer from this infection, and this can be distressing for the babies and the parents too. Parents, you will have to pay attention to your baby's eyes in order to check whether he/she has conjunctivitis.
How to spot conjunctivitis: Know the symptoms
Here are the symptoms of conjunctivitis: If you gaze at your baby and he/ she constantly cries and you notice symptoms such as burning, redness, and irritation of the eyes, pain while the baby looks towards the light, it can be conjunctivitis. Swelling of the eyelid, watery discharge, ear infection, sneezing, runny nose, and crusty appearance on the eyelids are some other symptoms.
The eyelids of your baby may also stick due to discharge after he/she wakes up in the morning. The doctor will make a correct diagnosis by understanding the family history of the children and then may carry out a physical exam as this will allow the expert to diagnose the type of conjunctivitis your child has.
The treatment: Antibiotic eye drops and oral medication can help in treating conjunctivitis. Avoid self-medication by using over-the-counter products that can be harmful to the baby.
Those newborns who suffer from this condition may suffer from serious complications owing to this condition. Thus, it is the need of the hour to treat this condition at the right time. Thus, the doctor may give ointment or even prescribe eye drops for the babies after they are born. Other types of conjunctivitis in newborns also include chemical, bacterial, inclusion, and even childhood conjunctivitis and may go away within a couple of weeks and it is contagious.
Tips to prevent conjunctivitis in the babies
- If the conjunctivitis is infectious then it is essential to keep it at bay. Wash your baby's hands properly with antibacterial soap and water. Do not share your baby's clothes, handkerchief, pillows, tissues, and towels and wash them properly.
- Once, parents touch the eyes of the baby having pink eye, they should also maintain good personal hygiene and wash their hands properly.
- Wash your child's pillow covers, clothes and towels in hot water.
- Keep the windows and door close in order to avoid allergic conjunctivitis in infants and babies.
(Dr. Kartikeya Sangal, Ophthalmologist, Apollo Spectra Delhi, Kailash Colony)
