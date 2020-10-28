ASK OUR EXPERTS

Conjunctivitis In Babies: Know Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options

Conjunctivitis In Babies: Know Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options

Conjunctivitis is commonly affects infants and babies which require prompt treatment. Parents, if you notice symptoms such as itchiness, irritation, redness and burning in the eyes or swelling in the eyelids of the kid then seek immediate medical attention.
  By: Dr. Kartikeya Sangal  Updated: Oct 28, 2020 05:21 IST
Conjunctivitis In Babies: Know Signs, Symptoms And Treatment Options

Conjunctivitis can lead to itchiness and redness in eyes

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Conjunctivitis is commonly known as pink eye
  2. Conjunctivitis symptoms include redness, itching and tearing of eyes
  3. Conjunctivitis can spread by contact with eye secretions

Conjunctivitis can be termed as inflammation of the conjunctiva of the eye. It is known as pink eye as one's eyes tend to become pink or even red. The majority of the babies and infants may suffer from this infection, and this can be distressing for the babies and the parents too. Parents, you will have to pay attention to your baby's eyes in order to check whether he/she has conjunctivitis.

How to spot conjunctivitis: Know the symptoms


Here are the symptoms of conjunctivitis: If you gaze at your baby and he/ she constantly cries and you notice symptoms such as burning, redness, and irritation of the eyes, pain while the baby looks towards the light, it can be conjunctivitis. Swelling of the eyelid, watery discharge, ear infection, sneezing, runny nose, and crusty appearance on the eyelids are some other symptoms.

The eyelids of your baby may also stick due to discharge after he/she wakes up in the morning. The doctor will make a correct diagnosis by understanding the family history of the children and then may carry out a physical exam as this will allow the expert to diagnose the type of conjunctivitis your child has.

Also read: Can You Treat Conjunctivitis At Home? Some Quick Home Remedies For Pink Eye

6ljujju

Symptoms of conjunctivitis should not be ignored
Photo Credit: iStock

The treatment: Antibiotic eye drops and oral medication can help in treating conjunctivitis. Avoid self-medication by using over-the-counter products that can be harmful to the baby.

Those newborns who suffer from this condition may suffer from serious complications owing to this condition. Thus, it is the need of the hour to treat this condition at the right time. Thus, the doctor may give ointment or even prescribe eye drops for the babies after they are born. Other types of conjunctivitis in newborns also include chemical, bacterial, inclusion, and even childhood conjunctivitis and may go away within a couple of weeks and it is contagious.

Also read: Conjunctivitis: 5 Home Care Remedies To Relieve Symptoms For This Eye Infection

Tips to prevent conjunctivitis in the babies

  1. If the conjunctivitis is infectious then it is essential to keep it at bay. Wash your baby's hands properly with antibacterial soap and water. Do not share your baby's clothes, handkerchief, pillows, tissues, and towels and wash them properly.
  2. Once, parents touch the eyes of the baby having pink eye, they should also maintain good personal hygiene and wash their hands properly.
  3. Wash your child's pillow covers, clothes and towels in hot water.
  4. Keep the windows and door close in order to avoid allergic conjunctivitis in infants and babies.

Also read: 5 Nutrients You Should Not Miss To Maintain Healthy Eyesight


(Dr. Kartikeya Sangal, Ophthalmologist, Apollo Spectra Delhi, Kailash Colony)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

