Eyes: You May be More Prone To Conjunctivitis During Monsoon, Here's How to Avoid It
Preventing conjunctivitis during the monsoon season involves maintaining adequate personal hygiene and taking precautions.
Good personal hygiene is crucial in preventing the spread of conjunctivitis
During the monsoon season, the risk of conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, tends to increase due to the prevalence of bacteria and viruses in the damp weather. Rainwater during the monsoon season can get dirty and contaminated. When it comes into contact with our eyes, it can introduce various pathogens, including bacteria and viruses, causing an infection.
The monsoon season is characterised by high levels of humidity, providing a favourable environment for the growth and dissemination of microorganisms. However, there are several preventive measures that can help minimise the risk of contracting conjunctivitis. Here are some ways to prevent conjunctivitis in the monsoon season.
Tips to reduce your risk of conjunctivitis during monsoon:
1. Maintain proper personal hygiene
Good personal hygiene is crucial in preventing the spread of conjunctivitis. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially before touching your eyes or face. Avoid rubbing your eyes, as it can spread the infection if you come into contact with contaminated surfaces or hands.
2. Avoid touching your face and eyes
Refrain from touching your face or eyes unnecessarily, as it increases the chances of transferring bacteria or viruses to your eyes. When you need to touch your eyes, make sure your hands are clean, or use a clean tissue or handkerchief.
3. Avoid sharing personal items
Conjunctivitis is highly contagious, so it's essential to avoid sharing personal items such as towels, eye drops, cosmetics, or contact lenses. Sharing these items can easily transmit the bacteria or viruses that cause conjunctivitis.
4. Maintain clean surroundings
Keep your surroundings clean and free from dust, dirt, and pollen, as these particles can exacerbate eye irritation. Regularly clean and disinfect commonly used surfaces, such as doorknobs, light switches, and computer keyboards, to prevent the spread of germs.
5. Wear sunglasses
Wearing sunglasses while outdoors can prevent your eyes from coming into direct contact with pollutants and allergens present in the air during the monsoon. Additionally, sunglasses provide a barrier that prevents potential sources of infection from entering your eyes.
6. Avoid using expired or contaminated eye products
Make sure to check the expiry dates on eye drops, contact lens solutions, and other eye-care products. Discard any expired products and avoid using any that appear discoloured or contaminated, as they may introduce harmful bacteria into your eyes.
7. Maintain good contact lens hygiene
If you wear contact lenses, follow proper hygiene practices to reduce the risk of conjunctivitis. Wash your hands thoroughly before handling lenses and disinfect them regularly as per the instructions of your eye care professional. Avoid sleeping with your contact lenses in or wearing them for longer periods than recommended.
8. Seek medical attention early
If you notice any symptoms of conjunctivitis, such as redness, itching, discharge, or watery eyes, seek medical attention promptly. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent the spread of infection and minimise discomfort.
In conclusion, follow these effective measures to prevent conjunctivitis during the monsoon season. By following these preventative steps, you can significantly reduce your chances of contracting this common eye infection.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.