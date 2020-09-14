Baby Skincare Tips: Dermatologist Gives 10 Tips To Take Care Of Your Baby's Skin During Changing Weather Conditions
Baby skincare tips: Babies need special skin care products for their delicate, sensitive and allergic skin. Here's what you need to know.
Babies have sensitive skin which can easily get affected by change of weather
Change of weather may require extra skincare for babies. As we transition from sticky, hot and humid monsoon to chilly winter, the skin of babies may react differently. We need to understand that a baby's skin is much thinner and sensitive than an adults so they need special care and protection during this time. At the time of season change, they have higher chance to get infected with skin problems or infections. The skin of babies can develop many types of skin changes when there is a change of weather. Cradle cap, diaper rashes, toxic erythema, milia, acne and rashes are common skin problems in babies.
So here are a few tips you can follow for your baby's skincare in order to prevent these side effects
Skincare tips for babies during change of weather
1. Babies' skin are most sensitive during the season change. Bathe them a few times a week to keep them healthy and their skin free from infections.
2. Massage the baby with good natural oils to keep their skin baby soft and supple. This will prevent babies' skin from getting rough and dry due to change in the weather conditions.
3. Always hydrate the body of the baby with a good moisturiser on the recommendations of a dermatologist. It allows the skin of the child to breathe.
4. Parents should keep in mind especially during changing weather conditions that exposure to a someone who is sick, or a dirty surrounding can easily get their baby sick. So, maintain proper hygiene of the baby.
5. Skin of babies are very allergic & sensitive and can easily burn from sun exposure that can cause permanent damage to their skin. So it is always important to avoid direct contact of sunlight to babies' skin.
6. With the change in weather conditions, change the cleansing routine of your child. This will protect them from any kind of skin infections or diseases.
7. In this season change, sometimes the weather is cool, and sometimes it gets extremely hot. So at this time, don't get your child to take off all the layers of clothing. Ease the layers of clothes slowly with each passing day according to the weather.
8. Diaper rashes are one of the most common skin problems in babies. Sweat causes irritation on the skin layer or due to contact with urine and stool. Sometimes it is caused by yeast infections, bacterial infections, or even due to an allergy to material of the diapers. So change the diaper of the baby at regular intervals.
9. Babies need special skin care products for their delicate, sensitive and allergic skin. Products which contain artificial fragrances contain chemicals and mild irritants that can be harmful for baby's skin. They can cause discomfort, rashes, redness, dryness, and itchiness for babies, even those with normal skin. So, avoid using any product on the skin of babies which has any kind of dyes and fragrances because these may cause allergic reactions to them.
10. Use a mild body wash which matches the pH level of the skin of the baby.
(Dr Ajay Rana is a Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician. He can be reached at drajayrana@ilamed.org)
