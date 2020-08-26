Don't Throw Rice Water Away: Know The Benefits For Your Skin And Ways To Use
Skincare tips: Here's another surprising remedy for your multiple skin issues. Rice water can be used for your skin and help you fight different skin problems. Read here to know how to use it.
Skincare tips: Rice water is loaded with properties beneficial for your skin
HIGHLIGHTS
- Several home remedies can help you fight skin issues
- Rice is a commonly used in Korean skin care routine
- Rice water can help you improve skin tone
The water left over after you cook rice is rice water. Everyone usually throws that away after cooking rice. Not many know that rice water is loaded with several health benefits. It works wonder for your skin. Using rice water for skin is a popular part of the Korean skincare routine. Rice water is known to provide you a smooth skin. It evens your skin tone and reduces several skin conditions. Now you might be wondering, what are the different skin benefits rice water can offer? How to use rice water for your skin? How to prepare rice water for skin? We have got all these covered in this article. Keeping reading to know the amazing benefits of rice water for your skin and ways to use it.
Skincare tips: Benefits of rice water and ways to use it
Many studies suggest that rice water can help reduce dark patches from the skin, reduce skin pigmentation, protect skin from sun damage and reduces dry skin. This water also improves skin texture and helps you receive soft and supple skin.
Also read: Acne-Free Skin: Here Are Some Diet Tips You Must Follow For Glowing Skin
How to use rice water for skin?
You can prepare rice water in different ways-
1. Wash the rice first and later soak in water for a few minutes. Press the rice with your finger one and keep it for a minimum of 30 minutes. Lastly, strain the mixture and store it in the refrigerator.
2. The most commonly used method to prepare rice water is by boiling. Boil rice in water just similar to the way you cook rice. Once done, keep the starchy water in the refrigerator.
3. You can also prepare rice water with fermentation. In a glass jar put some rice and water (twice the quantity of rice). Keep it at room temperature for a day or two. Strain the mixture and keep the water in the fridge.
Before using rice water, do not forget to dilute the water. You can use apply it on your face with the help of a spray bottle or cotton ball. Keep it for a few minutes and later wash with normal water. You can also choose rice water based skincare products.
Also read: Does Rice Water Have Any Health Benefits?
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.