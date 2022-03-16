ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Cancer »  Rise Of Colorectal Cancer Among Young Adults: Know The Causes And Symptoms

Rise Of Colorectal Cancer Among Young Adults: Know The Causes And Symptoms

Colorectal cancer one of the leading cause of cancer death among people under 50 in the western world. India is not lagging behind.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Mar 16, 2022 12:27 IST
3-Min Read
Rise Of Colorectal Cancer Among Young Adults: Know The Causes And Symptoms

Genetics contribute to 5% of the overall colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer one of the leading cause of cancer death among people under 50 in the western world. India is not lagging behind. Mr. Mithul 22 years, Ms. Farida 23 years, Mrs. Uma 30 years, Mrs. Neethi 31years and Mr. Ameer 32 years are just a few from the recent past. All of them have had colo-rectal cancers.  They ignored the early symptoms …I am young, nothing can be wrong, I think it is piles…Delay in diagnosis led to disease and in some early death. (names changed)

Causes of Colorectal Cancer in Young Adults:

Environmental factors: Environmental factors contribute to 95% of all the colorectal cancers seen. Sedentary lifestyle (more time sitting and less time being active), Physiological stress, Obesity, lack of exercise, smoking, Alcohol, fast food, excess red meat, lack of fibre all are playing a role. Food, water and Air pollution play a role. Even the so called organic diet – the source of which is questionable.  


RELATED STORIES
related

Lower Exposure To UVB Light May Increase Colorectal Cancer Risk, Study Suggests

The study describes that inadequate exposure to Ultraviolet B (UVB) light from the sun may be associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer, particularly in older age groups.

related

Colon Cancer: Understanding The Importance Of Early Diagnosis; Know Prevention Steps

Colon Cancer: Early diagnosis play a vital role in cancer treatment. It can help control the progression of the condition on time. Read here to know the diagnosis of colon cancer with some prevention steps.

Chemicals in the Environment: Fertilisers, chemicals and pesticides used to augment the productivity of food produce may be playing a silent role. The above damage DNA, potentially leading to harmful mutations in cells causing cancer. Chemical mixtures can disrupt the body's metabolism, leading to obesity. Water and air pollution are compounding the problem.  

Toileting: Toileting habits and positions have a role to play is our belief. The longer the stools stay in the gut, more the damage to the lining of the Gut and carcinogenesis. 

Tumour Biology: The biology of the Tumour is the King. Tumour biology is varied amongst the older age (sporadic cancers) and younger age early onset cancers. We see more mucinous with signet cell morphology in these young patients. They also tend to be more aggressive. 

Diet, Gut Bacteria, and Inflammation

The possible causes of early-onset disease is related to the triad of diet, bacteria in the gut (gut microbiome) and inflammation. 

  • Diet: An unhealthy diet high in processed meat and fat, red meat and foods low in fruits, fibre and vegetables can lead to early-onset colorectal cancer. 

  • Gut Microbiome: Intestines are called gut. Within the Gut is a micro-biological environment. Organisms live in it in symbiosis. Disruption of the balance here is known to cause gut problems and also cancers. 

  • Inflammation: Unhealthy diets and gut bacteria can both lead to inflammation—the body's reaction to injury, disease, or irritation. This can trigger gut inflammation and fasten the growth of tumours. Chronic diseases, inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn's Disease, ulcerative colitis and diabetes, can cause inflammation in the gut. 

Genetic factors: Contribute to 5% of the overall colorectal cancers. Family history of cancer or polyps, Genetic conditions like Lynch Syndrome and familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) increase the risk of colorectal cancer at a young age. 

Symptoms of Colorectal Cancer in Young Adults:

Symptoms are those manifestations, which are not normal to oneself, cannot be explained by a reason and have persisted for more than 6 weeks. 

The symptoms of colorectal cancers would include one or more of the below:

  • Rectal bleeding
  • Change in Bowel Habit (Diarrhoea or Constipation)
  • Unexplained weight loss
  • Anaemia 
  • Excessive Mucous 
  • Mass in the rectum
  • Palpable fullness in the abdomen
  • Lump over the area of Colon or Liver.  

Prevention and Treatment: Prevention is always better than cure. While CRC is not entirely preventable, you can bring down your risk with Awareness, a healthy lifestyle, regular exercise, and balanced diet with fruit, vegetables, whole grains and foods containing fibre. Colonoscopy as a screening tool has a role to play in the above 40 age group. 

(Prof. (Dr.) Narasimhaiah SrinivasaiahAssociate Professor of Surgery, Apollo Hospitals, Head of colorectal services, Karnataka region)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Top 5 Best Pre-Workout Supplements For Men And Women In 2022

 

Home Remedies

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Outlines The Many Health Benefits Of Ginger

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Add Peanuts To Young Children's Diet To Help Avoid Allergy, Says Study

What Is Zika Virus? Here's What You Should Know

Breakthrough Study Finds Association Between Fish Oil Supplements, Heart Rhythm Disorder

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases