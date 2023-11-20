Cancer: Diabetes Can Increase Your Risk Of Colorectal Cancer; Here's How To Reduce Risk
Below we list some common ways to reduce risk of colorectal cancer.
Diabetes is characterised by insulin resistance, which is a condition where the body's cells don't respond properly to insulin. Insulin resistance leads to increased insulin levels in the body, and high levels of insulin can promote the growth of certain types of cancer cells, including colorectal cancer.
Diabetes is also associated with chronic inflammation in the body. The persistent low-grade inflammation in diabetes can contribute to the growth and spread of cancer cells. Obesity is another risk factor for both diabetes and colorectal cancer. Excess body fat can lead to chronic inflammation and the release of certain hormones and growth factors that can promote cancer development.
Individuals with diabetes often have altered gut microbiota, which refers to the collection of microorganisms that reside in the digestive tract. An imbalance in gut bacteria can lead to chronic inflammation and affect the way the body processes food and nutrients, potentially increasing the risk of colorectal cancer. Read on as we list some common ways to reduce risk of colorectal cancer.
10 Tips to help reduce risk of colorectal cancer that may be increased by diabetes:
1. Control blood sugar levels
Maintain good control of your blood sugar levels if you have diabetes. Keeping your HbA1c levels within the target range recommended by your healthcare provider can help reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.
2. Adopt a healthy diet
Eat a balanced diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid processed and high-fat foods, which are associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer.
3. Increase fibre intake
Include fibre-rich foods like whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables in your diet. Adequate fibre intake helps promote regular bowel movements and reduce the risk of colorectal cancer.
4. Maintain a healthy weight
Obesity and being overweight are risk factors for both diabetes and colorectal cancer. Ensure you maintain a healthy weight by exercising regularly and eating a well-balanced diet to reduce your risk.
5. Engage in regular physical activity
Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week. Regular physical activity helps lower the risk of both diabetes and colorectal cancer.
6. Limit alcohol consumption
Excessive alcohol consumption is associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer. If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation, which means up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men.
7. Quit smoking
Smoking can increase the risk of both diabetes and colorectal cancer. If you smoke, seek help to quit smoking to improve your overall health and reduce your risk of developing both conditions.
8. Regular screenings
Follow the recommended guidelines for colorectal cancer screenings, especially if you have diabetes. Regular screenings can help detect any precancerous polyps or early-stage cancers, allowing for timely treatment and improved outcomes.
9. Get enough vitamin D
Studies suggest that maintaining adequate vitamin D levels may reduce the risk of developing colorectal cancer. Talk to your healthcare provider about testing your vitamin D levels and whether supplementation is necessary.
10. Manage stress
Chronic stress can increase the risk of various health conditions, including colorectal cancer. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as engaging in relaxation techniques, practicing mindfulness, or seeking professional support if needed.
It's important to note that while diabetes increases the risk of colorectal cancer, it does not guarantee its development. Follow a healthy lifestyle to reduce risk.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
