National Cancer Awareness Day: Lifestyle Choices That Can Help In Reducing Your Risk Of Cancer
National Cancer Awareness Day: Quit smoking and using tobacco, and be physically active to effectively reduce your risk of cancer. Here are more details.
National Cancer Awareness Day: Get regular medical check-ups to facilitate timely diagnosis
HIGHLIGHTS
- National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on November 7
- Follow a healthy lifestyle to reduce your risk of cancer
- Quit smoking and use of tobacco to reduce cancer risk
National Cancer Awareness Day 2020: November 7 is observed as National Cancer Awareness Day. This day is meant to raise awareness about cancer prevention and importance of early detection of cancer. National Cancer Awareness Day is observed on November 7 as it also eminent scientist Madame Curie's birth anniversary. Marie Curie is remembered not just for the discovery of radium and polonium, but also for her contribution to the fight against cancer. Her work lead to the development of nuclear energy as well as radiotherapy for cancer treatment.
National Cancer Awareness Day: Here's what you need to know
In 1975, a National Cancer Control Programme was initiated for providing cancer treatment facilities in the country. The programme was modifies in 1984-85 to provide thrust to cancer prevention and early detection. In 2014, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan announced that National Cancer Awareness Day will be observed every year, to raise about importance of early detection of cancer, and lifestyle factors that increase the risk of cancer.
Also read: Blood Cancer: Importance Of Timely Diagnosis, As Told By An Expert
Cancer prevention: Tips to reduce your risk
Believe it or not, there are a few lifestyle habits that can increase your risk of cancer. While research is still on about what causes cancer and how it can be prevented, it has been well-accepted that your chances of developing cancer are affected by your lifestyle choices.
Here are some lifestyle choices that can help in reducing your cancer risk:
1. Quit smoking and using tobacco
Smoking has been found to be one of the top causes of cancer. It has been found to cause cancer of the lungs, mouth, throat, pancreas, cervix, kidneys and larynx. Chewing tobacco can cause cancer of pancreas and oral cavities. Even if you don't smoke or use tobacco, passive smoking or exposure to second-hand smoke can increase your risk. So quit smoking and using tobacco today to reduce your risk of cancer.
2. Eat a healthy diet
Eat home-cooked food as much as possible. Make sure your diet includes lots of fresh fruits, vegetables, lentils, legumes, nuts seeds. Avoid eating processed, packaged, deep-fried and junk food as much as possible. Strictly limit intake of alcohol and processed meats. Also avoid gaining weight and living a sedentary lifestyle.
Also read: 5 Interesting Ways To Add More Vegetables To Your Diet- You Are Going To Love These!
3. Be physically active and exercise regularly
Maintaining a healthy weight can be helpful in reducing your risk of cancer. Adults must do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise or 90 minutes of high intensity exercise in a week. Try to exercise for 30 minutes every day. The more you can do, the better it is for your health. Regular exercise and a healthy diet can together help in avoiding unnecessary weight gain as well.
4. Limit exposure to the sun
This is an effective way to avoid skin cancer. Avoid midday sun (around 10 am to 4 pm). Stay in shade whenever you step outdoors. When exposed to direct sunlight, cover your skin as much as you can. Never step out of the house without wearing a sunscreen.
Also read: Sitting In The Sun May Lift Your Mood; Know How Much Exposure To Sun Is Safe
5. Get regular medical check-ups
Regular medical check-ups facilitate timely diagnosis and improve chances of successful treatment. Your medical check-up should be scheduled at least once in six months.
This National Cancer Awareness Day, make sure you take necessary precautions and do your best to be healthy and cancer-free.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.