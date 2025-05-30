How Can You Spot The Signs Of Cancer Relapse?
Very recently, a well known author and film maker, revealed that her breast cancer had returned after seven years. Cancer relapse, or cancer recurrence, is when cancer returns after a period of improvement. In some cases, it can come back more aggressively, especially if diagnosed late. Though cancer survival rates have significantly improved over the last few decades, cancer relapse remains a common worry for many patients, even after treatment ends and they are declared free of cancer.
With advances in science, cancer diagnosis and treatment have undergone tremendous changes. From minimally invasive procedures to customized treatment approaches, patients now have access to advanced treatment options that offer better outcomes and improved quality of life. Among these advances is yet another revolutionary approach called ctDNA monitoring.
To understand this simply, think of it in the following terms. The human body sheds DNA all the time. Similar to how we shed our hair or skin. In the same way, cancer cells leave behind tiny fragments of tumour DNA that float in our bloodstream. These are called ctDNA or Circulating tumour DNA. Doctors can analyse these tiny fragments through advanced genomic tests to detect early signs of cancer recurrence even when there are no visible or evident symptoms.
How does ctDNA pick up recurrence cues?
After the initial course of treatment, patients go through remission. However, there's always some risk of cancer recurrence because some cancer cells may remain undetected. These cells can gradually grow and cause recurrence. In traditional methods like imaging, it's difficult to pick up on symptoms of recurrence, especially when there are no visible symptoms. This is where ctDNA can play a big role. It allows doctors to catch signs of recurrence months before it can be detected through conventional methods such as scans. It helps in detecting the disease much earlier and provides the much necessary window to restart treatment.
Many studies indicate that ctDNA-based monitoring can detect recurrence at least 8 to 12 months earlier than the conventional modes of detection. Patients and oncologists can get a head start to decide on the treatment options, thereby preventing any chances of aggressive relapse.
While advancement in technology helps in detecting recurrence early, it's also important for patients to keep a watch on the cues that our body communicates. Sometimes, very simple symptoms that you tend to ignore could be underlying signs of something more serious. Cancer recurrence doesn't always give out any clear signs. It can be very subtle and negligible signs that most patients tend to ignore. It's important to keep an active track of your symptoms if it continues for longer periods.
Cancer relapse signs to watch out for
1. Excessive fatigue
If you are constantly tired even if you have rested enough or if you have unexplained fatigue, it could be a sign of something serious.
2. Unexplained bleeding
If you have sudden and unexplained bleeding, especially if you have been treated for endometrial, ovarian or uterine cancer, make sure you immediately consult a doctor for the same.
3. Continued pain
If you have a specific type of pain that keeps recurring, don't ignore it or use any medication without consulting a doctor.
4. Keep an eye out for new lumps
If you ever find any unusual growth or lump in your body, examine it carefully and consult your doctor. Don't ignore it as just another growth or assume that it's nothing.
5. Digestive changes
Symptoms like nausea, bloating and changes in bowel movement could be early signs of gastrointestinal cancer.
The symptoms for different types of cancer can vary and it's important to consult your doctor if you have experienced any persistent changes in your body. Early evaluation can make a big difference in detecting recurrence and improving treatment outcomes. Being aware of a few of these signs and reaching out to your oncologist on time can help you stay ahead of the disease.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
