Sitting In The Sun May Lift Your Mood, Here's How; Know How Much Exposure To Sun Is Safe
In a bad mood? Get some sunlight to fix it. Exposure to the sun can help you boost your mood and boost mental health. Read on to understand how it helps. Also know some surprising benefits of sunlight.
Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sunlight can help you receive optimum level of vitamin D
- It can also improve your mood
- Sunlight exposure can also boost bone health
Sitting in the sun for a short period can offer multiple health benefits. You might not know that sunlight can boost your mood too. It can be difficult for you to complete day to day tasks if you are in a bad mood. Sunlight can be beneficial for your mental health. It is advised that people with mental disorders like depression or anxiety should ensure little sun exposure. Studies have also highlighted the relation between sunlight exposure and improvement in mental health. You might be wondering how sunlight can lift your mood. Let's find out in this article.
Sunlight for better mood: Know the relation
Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. This vitamin plays an important role in regulating mood. Studies have shown that it can also help reduce depression symptoms. Another study conducted in 2005, highlighted that sunlight may increase the levels of natural antidepressant in the brain.
Also read: Fighting With Postpartum Depression? Some Sunlight Could Help!
Other benefits of sun exposure
Being a good source of vitamin D sunlight can help boost bone health. It helps in the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Calcium is the most important nutrient for better bone and teeth development.
Also read: Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency; Best Sources Of Vitamin D Other Than Sunlight
It can also help in controlling blood pressure numbers. When your body is exposed to sunlight, it releases nitric oxide which may bring down blood pressure numbers.
How much exposure is fine?
Too much exposure can be harmful. It can cause heatstroke, sunburn or multiple skin issues. Morning is considered the best for time for sun exposure for 10-20 minutes. If you have sensitive skin, the exposure time should be minimum.
Also read: Natural Remedies For Anxiety: Here Are Some Essential Oils You Must Try
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.