Sitting In The Sun May Lift Your Mood, Here's How; Know How Much Exposure To Sun Is Safe

Sitting In The Sun May Lift Your Mood, Here's How; Know How Much Exposure To Sun Is Safe

In a bad mood? Get some sunlight to fix it. Exposure to the sun can help you boost your mood and boost mental health. Read on to understand how it helps. Also know some surprising benefits of sunlight.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: May 27, 2020 12:52 IST
2-Min Read
Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D

  1. Sunlight can help you receive optimum level of vitamin D
  2. It can also improve your mood
  3. Sunlight exposure can also boost bone health

Sitting in the sun for a short period can offer multiple health benefits. You might not know that sunlight can boost your mood too. It can be difficult for you to complete day to day tasks if you are in a bad mood. Sunlight can be beneficial for your mental health. It is advised that people with mental disorders like depression or anxiety should ensure little sun exposure. Studies have also highlighted the relation between sunlight exposure and improvement in mental health. You might be wondering how sunlight can lift your mood. Let's find out in this article.

Sunlight for better mood: Know the relation


Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. Your body produces vitamin D when exposed to sunlight. This vitamin plays an important role in regulating mood. Studies have shown that it can also help reduce depression symptoms. Another study conducted in 2005, highlighted that sunlight may increase the levels of natural antidepressant in the brain.

Also read: Fighting With Postpartum Depression? Some Sunlight Could Help!

Exposure to the sun can lift your mood
Photo Credit: iStock

Other benefits of sun exposure

Being a good source of vitamin D sunlight can help boost bone health. It helps in the absorption of calcium from the diet consumed. Calcium is the most important nutrient for better bone and teeth development.

Also read: Signs And Symptoms Of Vitamin D Deficiency; Best Sources Of Vitamin D Other Than Sunlight

It can also help in controlling blood pressure numbers. When your body is exposed to sunlight, it releases nitric oxide which may bring down blood pressure numbers.

Sunlight may also help control blood pressure numbers
Photo Credit: iStock

How much exposure is fine?

Too much exposure can be harmful. It can cause heatstroke, sunburn or multiple skin issues. Morning is considered the best for time for sun exposure for 10-20 minutes. If you have sensitive skin, the exposure time should be minimum.

Also read: Natural Remedies For Anxiety: Here Are Some Essential Oils You Must Try

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Home Remedies

Hair Care: Simple Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Hair Fall Effectively
Hair Care: Simple Ayurvedic Remedies To Fight Hair Fall Effectively

FAQ

Read More»

