International Men's Health Week: 5 Early Signs Of Cancer You Shouldn't Be Ignoring

International Men's Health Week 2019 is observed from June 10 to June 16. The idea behind Men's Health Week is to increase awareness about male health issues at a global level. It aims to develop health policies and services that meet specific needs of men, boys, and their families. On the occasion of Men's Health Week, we are going to talk about top signs of cancer in men that they shouldn't ignore. Cancer is a disease that sometimes may show no symptoms until it has developed to an advanced stage. Hence, here we talk about some signs and symptoms of cancer that may often be confused for other diseases or be taken lightly.
International Men's Health Week: Early signs of cancer that men shouldn't ignore
2. Urinary changes: Urinary incontinence and changes in urinary habits also need to be taken seriously. While it may be indicative of a urinary tract infection (UTI), it is the best to get diagnosis on time. Urinary leaks, inability to urinate despite feeling the urge to, straining during urination, delayed urination and urinary incontinence may be a sign of prostate cancer in men. If there's blood in urine, you must get cancer diagnosis. It is indicative of UTI or prostate cancer.
3. Testicular lumps: Testicular cancer is not as common as prostate cancer, lung cancer or colon cancer in men. If you see a lump in testicles, get it checked immediately. Men should check for these lumps regularly.
4. Back pain: If you have back pain, it might be because of a more serious cause other than lack of exercising, sitting in a stooped position or sitting in one place for too long. Prostate cancer is prone to spread to bones, causing pain in your hip and lower back. No need to be scared by knowing that even back pain can be a sign of cancer. What we are trying to imply is that get yourself a checkup in case it has been a month or more since you have been experiencing back pain.
5. Rectal bleeding: Rectal bleeding may occur because of iron deficiency or anemia as well. But at a more serious level, it may be a sign of cancer. Blood in your stools is another sign. Make sure you do not let rectal bleeding go unchecked.
This International Men's Health Week, take care of these early signs of cancer. Early diagnosis and treatment is the key to deal with cancer.
