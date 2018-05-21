Cancer Treatment: A Holistic Approach Can Be Beneficial, Says Luke Coutinho
Holistically treating cancer does not mean condemning medical treatment but instead it means considering everything right from yoga to pranayama, monitoring stress levels that can contribute to the prevention of the disease.
Cancer never attacks the body when the immune system is highly powerful and active
HIGHLIGHTS
- Learning about Cancer and its effect have always been terrifying
- Lifestyle changes need to be coupled with medical treatment for cancer
- Holistic cancer treatment is about managing side-effects of the treatment
Learning about Cancer and its effect have always been terrifying , specially in our country. The very thought of life threat crosses our mind and the content in our psyche gets full with fear leaving no room to accommodate some positivity in terms of healing or combating against this lifestyle disease which is no longer lethal. Procedures of diagnosis, repeated treatment cycles, increasing side effects, possible chances of relapse and recurrence, the survival period, care to be taken post cure and palliative healthcare have always been highly nerve-wrecking to the patient,in a way impacting their mental peace and life at a macro level.
Having a cold feet in understanding the plausible reasons of such occurrence takes a back seat, when Cancer enters. We always tend to turn blind towards the root cause for the same. Thus, it is highly essential to understand cancer holistically by observing the symptoms signifying weak immune system as Cancer never attacks the body when the immune system is highly powerful and active.
Today we live in a world where he often compromise when it comes to boosting our immunity through the food we consume, the contaminated water, pollution in the air, sedentary lifestyle, rise in obesity, massive smoking or high exposure to it (passive form) and emotional stress that we undergo, all leading to the inviting the disease in current times.. When we are emotionally drained we tend to fall sick more often and fall prey to diseases like diabetes, cancer or cardio-vascular ailments.
Cancer Prevention
There have been a plethora of researches conducted in terms of treatment and the root cause of its occurrence. A common revelation of all the researches highlight the that there is a deep connection between the root cause of the disease and the traumatic incidents. Mostly, all types of cancer are caused by emotional disorders , but its often considered as a multi-factorial disease, requiring healing or prevention with a holistic approach. Conventional medication and chemotherapy should be accompanied with the right kind of edible consumption(diet and nutrition),Physical regimes, quality sleep as it is highly integral in the process of healing. One of the most important measure to tackle this disease is understanding and gauging the emotional and mental stress as they are catastrophic in their own way.
Holistically treating cancer does not mean condemning medical treatment but instead it means considering everything right from yoga to pranayama, monitoring stress levels that can contribute to the prevention of the disease. These lifestyle changes need to be coupled with your medical treatment like chemotherapy and radiotherapy to get you close to the road to recovery. Medicine will only focus on the symptom and not result in positive developments in the body. There needs to be an optimum combination of medicine and lifestyle change along with good physical, spiritual and intellectual healing. Our body is made of trillions of cells, hence just limiting to one line of treatment is never going to bring about a complete cure to the ailment. Embracing the approach of integrative medicine is definitely making a difference to people's health contemporarily.
Instead of focusing on solutions to treat the disease, the world must lay emphasis on the methods of prevention. So when you follow a holistic method, you make people understand the right way to look at our current lifestyle, the way we live in line with nature in terms of sleep, nutrition, movement and motions. These modifications play a major role in preventing the disease or in the diagnosis as well.
Holistic therapies and nutrition are the key factors while managing the side-effects caused by radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Chemo and radiation are nothing but an honest attempt to kill cancer along with destroying the patient's immunity, which is the first and last line of defence in the human body. With weak immunity, the healing process becomes very difficult and the possibility of relapse mounts. These processes wipe out the necessary class A proteins, minerals, and vitamins that are essential to building immunity. Hence due to the heavy dose of medication, the patient suffers from hair fall and constipation. A patient undergoing chemo and radio has to make necessary lifestyle changes and should undergo a change in sleep process that will help to put back the depleted nutrients back into the body and to guard the body's immune levels.
Holistically building immune system during the treatment
During treatment the immune system gets compromised with chemo and radiation hormone therapy surgery.Hence we are constantly looking at building the immune system and fortifying the gut health. Since the treatment kills gut health and vital nutrients in the body, the patients usually suffer from various unwanted side-effects. It wipes out their microbiome which is required for digestion and assimilation. We have to make sure our bodies are not too acidic and we have a clean gut to enable the five elementary body organs like liver, lungs, kidney, colon and skin to function efficiently. Even if one of them is blocked it creates inflammation which is the biggest breeding ground for cancer cells.
Holistically averting relapse of the disease
Averting the relapse of the disease is all about having an improved immunity. The only thing that can prevent a cancer from coming back is a strong and robust immunity. Opting for conventional treatments without bringing about a lifestyle change, will increase the chance of a relapse because you have not comprehended the root cause of the ailment. There is a terrain in the human body that supports the growth and spread of cancer cells, we need to change that terrain by adapting to the right kind of lifestyle modification.
Dealing with cancer holistically is all about managing the co-lateral damages and side-effects of the treatment and boosting immunity which can really enhance the intelligence of the human body to protect, prevent and to heal.
So stop fearing....Start Holistic Healing and Boosting your Immunity.
(Mr.Luke Coutinho, Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine - Holistic Nutrition)
