Your Body Shows Signs Of Cancer, Know Them
This world cancer day, know the many unknown signs and symptoms of cancer.
World Cancer Day 2018: Certain signs and symptoms of your body are indicative of cancer, know them here
HIGHLIGHTS
- A tiny little mole or a lump in some parts of your body could mean cancer
- Changes in moles and other body parts are the top signs of skin cancer
- Lumps in the breast could be indicative of breast cancer
One of the deadliest diseases in the world, cancer, shows certain signs and symptoms in your body. It may sound strange that a few weird signs in your body could actually be indicative of the initial stages of something so fatal. And the key to its treatment is early detection. However, one happens to ignore minor health issues thinking that they are nothing to worry about. Well, it's time to stop ignoring and start taking things seriously. A tiny little mole or a lump in some parts of your body could actually be indicative of cancer.
Besides these, there are a number of other signs of cancer you should be wary of. Take a look.
1. Trouble while peeing
Problems while peeing may include:
- Burning sensation while peeing
- Leaking or dripping
- Frequent urination, especially at night
- Discomfort in the start, weak stream
Men may experience this as they get older. This is usually due to an enlarged prostate or prostate cancer, in some cases. Talk to your doctor about it, get tests done and check if you are at risk of this disease.
2. Blood in pee or stool
This one could be indicative of colon, kidney or bladder cancers. Any form of bleeding that is not normal should be checked with a doctor. If not cancer, it could still be symptomatic of hemorrhoids or UTIs.
3. Skin changes
Changes in moles and other body parts are the top signs and symptoms of skin cancer. Spots or moles on the body, when they start appearing differently, are something you need to worry about. So in this case, don't wait too long. Get it checked with a doctor ASAP.
4. Trouble swallowing
Some people experience this from time to time. However, if it is accompanied by vomiting and unexplained weight loss, you must check with a doctor for the presence of stomach cancer. It will involve a throat examination and a barium X-ray.
5. Heartburn
Mostly heartburn cases can be treated with the help of diet alterations and relieving stress levels. However, some may not go away even then. In this case, you should rush to a doctor to get diagnosed for stomach or throat cancer.
6. Mouth changes
If you are into regular smoking or chewing tobacco, you may start experiencing some mouth changes. These changes include red, white and gray patches in and around the mouth. You can also develop ulcers with a sort of a crater within. All these signs together can be indicative of mouth cancer.
7. Unexplained weight loss
Are your pants getting looser? But you aren't aware of why it is happening. For some it can be a reason to rejoice, for the rest, a reason to worry about. Losing a pound or two, or even five, isn't really a reason to worry. But if you have lost like 10 pounds, it could be indicative of lung, stomach or pancreatic cancer.
8. Breast changes
And these aren't just for women. If you are feeling lumps in your breasts (both men and women) you must check with a doctor. They are usually indicative of breast cancer. Remember, early detection is the key to treatment.
9. Craving ice
If you are craving ice, metallic items, soil or sand, chances are that you are at an iron deficiency. However, in some cases, it could also mean internal blood loss. With this, you could be at risk of bladder or gastrointestinal cancer.
10. Bloating
We feel bloated when we eat too much and too unhealthy. It goes away with time. However, if it happens too frequently and doesn't go away easily, it could be a good reason for you to worry. Women could be at risk of ovarian cancer with such symptoms. And it can be true if this is accompanied by weight loss and dull stomach ache.
