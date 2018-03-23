8 Cancer Symptoms Women Often Ignore
Ladies, your body shows some signs of cancer which you usually ignore. Watch out for them!
Your body can't speak out loud, but it surely can show symptoms. Be it a nutritional deficiency or even a tumor, your body shows you symptoms of any and almost every health condition. So is the case with cancer. Yes, ladies, this deadly disease tries to give you a wide variety of symptoms which you end up missing. You may feel that it is a minor disturbance which does not require medical attention, but trust us, it does. Be it breast cancer or uterine cancer, serious health conditions rarely conceal themselves.
Ladies, remember that the key to cancer treatment and prevention is the timely diagnosis. Hence it is important for you to listen to your body and see what it is trying to tell you.
So here's a list of the 8 most common cancer symptoms women usually end up ignoring.
1. Breast changes
To begin with, watch out for any breast changes. Now breast lumps do not usually cancer. But it does not mean that you can take it lightly. Any strange changes should be cross-checked with a doctor. If you notice inward nipples, nipple discharge, dimpled skin or redness in the breast skin, you must get it checked for cancer. Your doctor may perform a biopsy or a mammogram to diagnose breast cancer.
2. Between-the-period bleeding
If you have not reached your menopause yet, watch out for between-the-period bleeding. If you are noticing this, check with your doctor immediately. Get diagnosed with endometrial cancer. However, if you are experiencing bleeding after menopause, it is never normal. This should be checked right away.
3. Blood in the stool or pee
If you have been bleeding from that part of your body which does not usually bleed for over two days, you must get it checked immediately. If you spot blood in stool, it might be indicative of colon cancer. However, it may also mean hemorrhoids. If you spot blood in the urine, it usually is an early sign of bladder cancer.
4. Difficulty in swallowing
If you find it difficult to swallow your food, it usually isn't something you need to worry about. However, if it is accompanied by vomiting and weight loss, you must get it checked for throat or stomach cancer.
5. Unexplained weight loss
For some women, unexpected weight loss is absolute bliss. However, it might be indicative of the presence of a deadly disease. It may not necessarily mean cancer. It could be due to stress or thyroid. However, in some cases, it could be indicative of pancreatic cancer. There is also a possibility of colon, lung and stomach cancer.
6. Heartburn
Heartburn usually takes place due to overeating, drinking or stress. You could try to control your diet for a couple of days and see if it improves. If it does not get any better after three days, you must check it with your doctor. Heartburn that does not go away can sometimes mean stomach, throat or ovarian cancer. Persistent heartburn in no way is good for you. It could damage the lining of your esophagus which later increases the risk of throat cancer.
7. Vaginal discharge
Weird and smelly vaginal discharge might be indicative of the presence of cervical cancer. This can occur anytime during or around your periods. It can be accompanied by some blood as well. It is not wise to treat it with over-the-counter medication. It is important for you to check this with your doctor. Even if it is not cancer, you should still not avoid it. It could be a serious infection.
8. Skin changes
If you notice any changes in your skin, different in the shape and size of moles or perhaps the appearance of new moles, you should get it checked for skin cancer. This is one symptom which you should definitely not ignore.
So ladies, trust your instincts. You never know, it may just save your life!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.