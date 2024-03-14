Home »  Cancer »  Add These High-Fibre Foods To Your Diet To Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer

Add These High-Fibre Foods To Your Diet To Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer

Below we share a list of fibre-rich foods you can add to your diet to reduce the risk of colon cancer.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Mar 14, 2024 04:59 IST
3-Min Read
Add These High-Fibre Foods To Your Diet To Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer

Fibre also serves as a prebiotic, providing nourishment for beneficial bacteria in the gut

Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the colon or rectum, which are parts of the large intestine. It typically develops from benign growths called polyps, which can become cancerous over time if not removed. Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide, but it is also one of the most preventable through lifestyle changes and early detection.

Eating a diet rich in fibre has been consistently associated with a reduced risk of colon cancer. Fibre is the indigestible part of plant foods that passes relatively intact through the digestive system, providing various health benefits.

Fibre also serves as a prebiotic, providing nourishment for beneficial bacteria in the gut. A diverse and balanced gut microbiome is associated with a lower risk of colon cancer, as these bacteria help maintain a healthy environment in the colon and produce beneficial compounds that protect against cancer.



Fibre has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce inflammation in the colon. Chronic inflammation is a risk factor for colon cancer, so consuming foods that help mitigate inflammation can lower the risk of cancer development. Keep reading as we share a list of fibre-rich foods you can add to your diet to reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Here are 10 high-fibre foods you can add to your diet:



1. Beans and legumes

Beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas are excellent sources of fibre. They also contain other nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals.

2. Whole grains

Foods like whole wheat, oats, barley, quinoa, and brown rice are rich in fibre. Opt for whole grains over refined grains for maximum health benefits.

3. Fruits

Fruits like apples, berries, pears, oranges, and bananas are high in fibre. Aim to eat whole fruits rather than fruit juices to get the full fibre content.

4. Vegetables

Include a variety of vegetables in your diet, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, spinach, kale, and sweet potatoes, to boost your fibre intake.

5. Nuts and seeds

Almonds, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds are good sources of fibre and healthy fats. Sprinkle them on salads, yogurt, or oatmeal for an extra fibre boost.

6. Artichokes

Artichokes are rich in fibre and contain compounds that may have anti-cancer properties. Enjoy them steamed, grilled, or added to salads.

7. Whole grain foods

Opt for whole-grain pasta and bread instead of refined varieties to increase your fibre intake.

8. Popcorn

Air-popped popcorn is a whole-grain snack that's high in fibre. Skip the added butter and salt for a healthier option.

9. Prunes

Prunes, or dried plums, are well-known for their laxative effects due to their high fibre content. They can help promote bowel regularity and support colon health.

10. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are an excellent source of both soluble and insoluble fibre. Add ground flaxseeds to smoothies, yogurt, or baked goods for a fibre boost.

By incorporating these high-fibre foods into your diet you can reduce your risk of colon cancer. However, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised dietary recommendations based on your individual health needs and medical history.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases