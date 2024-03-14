Add These High-Fibre Foods To Your Diet To Reduce Risk Of Colon Cancer
Below we share a list of fibre-rich foods you can add to your diet to reduce the risk of colon cancer.
Fibre also serves as a prebiotic, providing nourishment for beneficial bacteria in the gut
Colon cancer, also known as colorectal cancer, is a type of cancer that starts in the colon or rectum, which are parts of the large intestine. It typically develops from benign growths called polyps, which can become cancerous over time if not removed. Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide, but it is also one of the most preventable through lifestyle changes and early detection.
Eating a diet rich in fibre has been consistently associated with a reduced risk of colon cancer. Fibre is the indigestible part of plant foods that passes relatively intact through the digestive system, providing various health benefits.
Fibre also serves as a prebiotic, providing nourishment for beneficial bacteria in the gut. A diverse and balanced gut microbiome is associated with a lower risk of colon cancer, as these bacteria help maintain a healthy environment in the colon and produce beneficial compounds that protect against cancer.
Fibre has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce inflammation in the colon. Chronic inflammation is a risk factor for colon cancer, so consuming foods that help mitigate inflammation can lower the risk of cancer development. Keep reading as we share a list of fibre-rich foods you can add to your diet to reduce the risk of colon cancer.
Here are 10 high-fibre foods you can add to your diet:
1. Beans and legumes
Beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas are excellent sources of fibre. They also contain other nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals.
2. Whole grains
Foods like whole wheat, oats, barley, quinoa, and brown rice are rich in fibre. Opt for whole grains over refined grains for maximum health benefits.
3. Fruits
Fruits like apples, berries, pears, oranges, and bananas are high in fibre. Aim to eat whole fruits rather than fruit juices to get the full fibre content.
4. Vegetables
Include a variety of vegetables in your diet, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, spinach, kale, and sweet potatoes, to boost your fibre intake.
5. Nuts and seeds
Almonds, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds are good sources of fibre and healthy fats. Sprinkle them on salads, yogurt, or oatmeal for an extra fibre boost.
6. Artichokes
Artichokes are rich in fibre and contain compounds that may have anti-cancer properties. Enjoy them steamed, grilled, or added to salads.
7. Whole grain foods
Opt for whole-grain pasta and bread instead of refined varieties to increase your fibre intake.
8. Popcorn
Air-popped popcorn is a whole-grain snack that's high in fibre. Skip the added butter and salt for a healthier option.
9. Prunes
Prunes, or dried plums, are well-known for their laxative effects due to their high fibre content. They can help promote bowel regularity and support colon health.
10. Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are an excellent source of both soluble and insoluble fibre. Add ground flaxseeds to smoothies, yogurt, or baked goods for a fibre boost.
By incorporating these high-fibre foods into your diet you can reduce your risk of colon cancer. However, it's essential to consult with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian for personalised dietary recommendations based on your individual health needs and medical history.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.