6 Best Super Foods For A Natural Colon Cleanse
Disturbance in the health and cleanliness of the colon can interfere with your digestive tract. Include these foods in your diet for a natural colon cleanse.
Foods can promote natural cleansing for the colon
Digestive problems are not new to anyone, thanks to all the unhealthy food available around us. Irregular bowel movements, pain during bowel movements, constipation and so much more. In such a scenario, keeping the colon clean and healthy is a challenging task. The colon is a muscular tube which absorbs all the nutrition from your food and nourishes your body with the same.
Any disturbance in the health and cleanliness of the colon can greatly interfere with your digestive system. Luckily, there are some foods which can promote the natural cleansing of the colon. Here's a list of the top 6 foods which can promote a natural colon cleanse for you.
1. Apple
Take it in any form they will promote colon cleansing for you. Be it whole fruit, apple juice, apple sauce or even in the form of vinegar, apples are great when it comes to a colon cleanse. Pectin in apples helps in removing all the toxins from the colon and strengthening the intestinal lining. Apples are rich in fibre which helps in relieving your digestive tract of all obstructions as well.
2. Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are a rich source of fibre. The fibre and good fat in flaxseeds help in improving your digestion and in cleaning the colon as well.
3. Avocado
One of the best ways to optimize your digestion is to eat avocados daily. The rich soluble and insoluble fibres of avocado promote bowel movements and help in keeping the colon clean. They also help in reducing the likelihood of getting colon cancer.
4. Fruit juice
Gulp a glass of fruit juice regularly to keep your colon clean. The enzymes and cleansing salts of fruit juices can keep your colon free of all toxins. Have a glass of fruit juice regularly.
5. Spinach
Green leafy vegetables like spinach offer a number of health benefits. One of them is colon cleansing. It also keeps the digestive tract free from all diseases.
6. Garlic
One of the most popular foods for most digestive issues, garlic is a super food for colon cleansing as well. Not only for the colon, garlic can do wonders in keeping your heart healthy.
