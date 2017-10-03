The Best Orthopedic Hospitals In Delhi-NCR
Medical problems related to muscles, bones, ligaments and joints are collectively termed as orthopaedic problems. These day, a lot of people are suffering from mild to severe orthopaedic problems mainly because of the modern lifestyle. Common orthopaedic problems include arthritis, lower back pain, fractures, spine misalignments, foot pain etc. Here's a list of the best Orthopaedic hospitals in Delhi.
1. Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals
One of the pioneer medical institutes in Delhi, the Indraprastha Apollo hospital is renowned for its quality orthopaedic treatment. An NABL accredited hospital, the Indraprastha Apollo is one of the finest places in India to perform the Articular Cartilage. A variety of treatments are available here like revision joint replacements, major joint and shoulder replacements, hip resurfacing, hip arthroscopies, advanced hand surgeries etc. High end technology is used here as such Image intensifiers, Tesla MRI machines and digital X-ray.
Address: Delhi Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110076
Phone: 011-2692 5858
2. Max Super Specialty Hospital
Located in Saket, the Max Super speciality hospital is yet another top-class orthopaedic treatment hospital in Delhi. Treatments are available for a variety of problems a in spinal fractures, spondylitis, paralysis etc. The hospital boasts of advanced operation theatres and imaging machinery
Address: Press Enclave Marg, Saket Institutional Area, Hauz Rani, New Delhi, Delhi 11001
Phone:011 2651 5050
3. Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon
With over 10,000 hospital beds, modern technologies and world-class diagnostic facilities, the Fortis is yet another top orthopaedic hospital in the Delhi-NCR region.
Address: Sector - 44, Opposite HUDA City Centre, Gurugram, Haryana 122002
Phone: 0124 716 2200