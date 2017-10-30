Home » Living Healthy » The Five Best Government Hospitals In Delhi
The Five Best Government Hospitals In Delhi
Genuine facilities, latest technology, qualified and experienced professionals and all this at costs that are affordable for all are some of the determinants what make government hospitals much sought-after even today
Read on to know more about the best government hospitals in Delhi
No doubt private hospitals offer much better options and much more luxury, but the fact that they eat-up your pockets can’t be handled by many. If you’re looking for the best government hospitals in Delhi, have a look at this list.
1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
Located in the Ansari Nagar area of Delhi, the All India Institute of medical sciences is arguably one of the most renowned and popular hospitals in the country. The hospital commands an international reputation as it boasts of having one of the best medical-professionals team in India. It has a bed occupancy rate of 1,766 beds which is one of the highest in the country.
There are more than a thousand doctors in the hospital that are very much capable of handling even the rarest and the most complicated of cases.
It should be noted that AIIMS also has a medical research centre functioning under the ministry of Health and family welfare.
Address: Ring Road, Ansari Nagar, Near AIIMS Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
Phone: 011 2658 8500
2. Safdarjung Hospital
A multi-speciality hospital located in Ansari Nagar right opposite to AIIMS, the Safdarjung Hospital was the sole tertiary care hospital in the entire city before the establishment of AIIMS. One of the largest hospitals in India, it imparts quality medical education as well as treatment facilities, attracting huge number of students and patients to it every year.
Address: Safdarjung Campus, Ansari Nagar West, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
Phone: 098991-01022
3. Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital
Located at Jawaharlal Nehru Marg in Delhi, LNJP is a very trusted name in the medical fraternity. The foundation stone was laid-down by Lord Irwin. The hospital aims to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities and treatment to patients not only from Delhi but also from the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
Address: Delhi Gate, Nehru Marg, Daryaganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
Phone: 011-2323 0733
4. G.B. Pant Hospital
Established in 1961, the G.B. Pant Hospital is a leading hospital in Delhi, incorporating great medical facilities and top-class technology. The hospital’s specialisation lies in treating heart, brain, gastrointestinal and psychiatric disorders.
Address: 1, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
Phone: 011-2323 4242
5. Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital
With an accommodation capacity of over 1000 beds, the GTB hospital is a highly renowned one in the national capital. They boast of offering world-class neurosurgery facilities, Computed Tomography (CT scan), special Burn care unit, Thalassemia centre, dialysis unit-both peritoneal dialysis and haemodialysis.
Address: Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Dilshad Garden, Delhi, 110095
Phone: 011-2258 6262
