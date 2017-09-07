The 5 Best Cancer Hospitals In Delhi-NCR
It is estimated that a whopping 7 lakh new cases of cancer are reported every year in India. Here are our top 5 best cancer hospitals in Delhi.
Cancer needs specialized treatment in one of the best cancer hospitals
One of the deadliest diseases to exist in the country and across the globe, Cancer is a word that scares us like anything, and rightly so. It is estimated that a whopping 7 lakh new cases of cancer are reported every year in India. Breast cancer, skin cancer, colon, prostate and stomach cancer are the common forms of cancer in the country. Symptoms vary greatly as per the type of the cancer in question. Tobacco use, alcohol consumption, obesity, insufficient and unhealthy food-intake are some major causes behind cancer. Lack of physical exercise and environmental risks may also cause cancer.
India is unfortunately one of those countries that have the largest number of cancer patients.
A lot of efforts on part of doctors and research-professionals are being made so as to help people come out of the clutches of this dangerous disease.
Here We List The Five Best Cancer Hospitals In Delhi-NCR
1. AIIMS, New Delhi
Arguably the most sought-after medical institute in the country, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS) is a premier government medical institute and hospital located in Ansari Nagar(East) area of New Delhi. AIIMS offers to its patients world-class medical facilities and boasts of the most experienced and qualified doctors available in the country.
Address: IRCH, AIIMS Campus, Ansari Nagar East, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
2. Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre
An exclusive cancer institute located in Rohini, the RGCIRC is one of the best cancer hospitals in the country, let alone the city. Accredited by NABL and NABH, it provides super specialized services in Medical, Surgical and Radiation Oncology. The institute has got a separate ward for leukemia and an independent section for bone marrow transplant.
Address: Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre, Sector 5, Rohini, Delhi, 110085
3. Dharamshila Cancer Hospital
Located in East Delhi area, the Dharamshila Cancer Hospital is considered by many as the best cancer hospital in the Delhi-NCR region, given its history of providing top-class treatment to its patients especially in the ares of Medical Oncology, Surgical Oncology and Radiation Oncology etc. High-end technological facilities are available in the hospital as such HD PET-CT scanner with LSO Crystal Technology, Gamma Camera, Digital Mammography, VMAT Radiation Technology, and so on.
Address: Dharamshila Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Dharamshila Road, Vasundhara Enclave, Near New Ashok Nagar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110096
4. Apollo Cancer Institute
Located in the Sarita Vihar area of Delhi, the Apollo Cancer Institute offers great medical facilities to its patients including cytology, hematology, clinical genetics pathology, flowcytometry, hyperbaric oxygen unit, histopathology. A unique feature of the hospital is that it offers to its patients counselling services that helps them to get to know about the treatment, its side-effects, and thus stay prepared for the same.
Address: Apollo Cancer Hospital, Sarita Vihar, Delhi-Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110076 (INDIA)
5. Max Super Speciality Hospital
Having won many awards, the Max Hospital is one of the most highly renowned healthcare institutes in the country. A ‘JCI’ recognized institute, the Max hospital boasts of the latest robotic surgery technology (Da Vinci XI Robotic System) with 3-D vision and high speed rotating arm.
Plus, its Radiotherapy treatment modalities include Novalis-Tx for IMRT/IGRT, Radiosurgery, HIPEC and SRS/SRT.
Address: Max Super Speciality Hospital, Press Enclave Road, Saket, New Delhi-110 017
