Measles Outbreak In US: Understanding What Is Vitamin A Toxicity
The CDC warns that misuse during the measles outbreak in US has caused adverse effects, highlighting the need for medical supervision.
The United States is facing a measles outbreak, with cases rising in states like Texas and New Mexico. Amid this, excessive vitamin A use as an unproven treatment has triggered toxicity concerns. Promoted by some instead of vaccination, it has led to health issues like liver damage in unvaccinated children. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advocate for vaccination as the key defence, warning against the dangers of unsupervised vitamin A intake.
Understanding what is vitamin A toxicity?
Vitamin A toxicity, or hypervitaminosis A, occurs when excessive amounts of this fat-soluble vitamin accumulate in the body, particularly the liver. Unlike water-soluble vitamins, excess vitamin A isn't easily excreted, leading to toxic buildup. The CDC warns that misuse during the measles outbreak in US has caused adverse effects, highlighting the need for medical supervision.
Cause of vitamin A toxicity
Overconsumption of vitamin A supplements, often from cod liver oil or high-dose pills, has been linked to toxicity. News sources have reported cases in West Texas where unvaccinated individuals turned to these sources, mistakenly believing they could replace vaccines, leading to harmful accumulation in the body.
Symptoms of vitamin A toxicity
The WHO identifies symptoms like nausea, dizziness, and blurred vision. In severe cases, it can cause liver damage or neurological issues, particularly when intake exceeds safe limits over time, making early recognition critical.
At-risk groups
a. Children face higher risks due to smaller body sizes.
b. The CDC notes that overdoses in pregnancy can cause birth defects, making careful dosing critical.
c. Unvaccinated individuals experimenting with high doses amplify their risk.
Link between measles and vitamin A
The WHO recommends two controlled vitamin A doses for severe measles to reduce complications like blindness, but it's not a preventive cure. Misuse has led to toxicity spikes.
Toxicity evidence
News sources have reported that doctors at Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock observed abnormal liver function in unvaccinated measles patients taking excessive vitamin A, underscoring the real-world impact of this trend.
Misinformation risks
The CDC warns that anti-vaccine groups pushing vitamin A as a cure have increased toxicity cases, amplifying outbreak dangers. This misinformation has directly contributed to a spike in toxicity cases across affected regions.
Safe usage
WHO advises that vitamin A for measles should be doctor-supervised, given only for two days, and never as a substitute for vaccination.
Prevention of vitamin A toxicity
The MMR vaccine, with 97% efficacy after two doses per the CDC, remains the gold standard for measles prevention. Vitamin A cannot substitute for this proven, safe measure.
The measles outbreak highlights the risks of vitamin A toxicity from misuse as a treatment alternative. WHO supports its limited use in severe cases, but vaccination is the proven defence against measles. Misinformation has worsened outcomes, and health authorities urge reliance on science to curb this preventable disease and its complications.
