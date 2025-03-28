King Charles III Hospitalised: What Are The Side Effects Of Cancer Treatment?
King Charles' recent hospitalisation highlights how even temporary effects can disrupt daily life. Below mentioned are the side effects of cancer treatment that patients might face.
On 27 March 2025, King Charles III was briefly hospitalised due to "temporary side effects" from his ongoing cancer treatment, as announced by Buckingham Palace. Diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, the King's health has been closely monitored. The National Health Service (NHS) notes that cancer treatments, while life-saving, often bring challenging side effects. This article delves into the common side effects of cancer treatment, shedding light on what the monarch, and millions of others, may experience during this journey.
Understanding the impact of cancer treatment
Cancer treatments like chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and immunotherapy target malignant cells but can affect healthy ones too, leading to side effects. The NHS explains that these vary depending on the treatment type, dosage, and individual response. King Charles' recent hospitalisation highlights how even temporary effects can disrupt daily life. Below mentioned are the side effects of cancer treatment that patients might face.
1. Fatigue
Persistent tiredness, often overwhelming, is reported by the NHS as the most common side effect, affecting up to 90% of patients.
2. Nausea and vomiting
Chemotherapy frequently triggers these, though anti-sickness drugs can help, per NHS guidelines.
3. Hair loss
A visible effect of many treatments, caused by damage to hair follicles, as noted by the NHS.
4. Loss of appetite
Taste changes or mouth sores can reduce desire to eat, impacting nutrition.
5. Skin changes
Radiotherapy may cause redness or sensitivity, while chemotherapy can dry skin, says the NHS.
6. Immune suppression
Lowered white blood cell counts increase infection risk, a serious concern highlighted by the NHS.
7. Cognitive issues
"Chemo brain" can affect memory and concentration, a lesser-known but real effect.
King Charles III's brief hospital stay underscores the unpredictable nature of cancer treatment side effects. The NHS emphasises that while these challenges are common, medical support can mitigate their impact. As the King continues his recovery, his experience reflects the resilience required to face such trials, offering a poignant reminder of the human side of this global health battle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
