Frozen Shoulder: Effective Home Remedies That Can Help You Treat A Frozen Shoulder
Frozen shoulder can be sometimes confused with arthritis, but they aren't similar. Frozen shoulder is only related with a shoulder joint while arthritis can take place in any of the bone joints in the body.
Frozen Shoulder is characterized with stiffness and pain in the shoulder joints
HIGHLIGHTS
- Underuse of a shoulder can lead to a frozen shoulder
- Frozen shoulder can affect one or both the shoulders
- Ignoring a frozen shoulder can lead to permanent disability of shoulder
Before you start any home treatment for mending a frozen shoulder, you need to first warm up your shoulder. By warming it up, you restore the shoulder with adequate blood supply and prevent any further injuries. You can warm up the shoulder by taking a warm bath and start to move it gently in circular motions. You should make sure the movement is gentle and slow. Any harsh movement can damage the shoulder. You can also add a little Epsom salt to your bath to help with the heat provided to shoulders. For best results, practice gentle and light shoulder exercises two to three times every day. After warming up the shoulder, it is recommended to do a few exercises. These exercises can help provide mobility to the frozen shoulder and help in an adequate treatment.
Here is a list of exercises that can help you treat a frozen shoulder:
1. The pendulum stretch
Stand up and relax your shoulders and let the affected arm hang down. Swing in the arm gently in circular motions for about 10 times in each direction. Slowly increase your speed everyday and add more repetitions of the exercise. You can also add a little weight to your hand to accelerate the healing.
2. Armpit stretch
Place your affected arm on a shelf of the height till your chest region. Slightly bend and straighten your knees to stretch the arm pit. Try bending your knees deeper as the your shoulder heels.
3. Towel stretch
Take a small towel and hold one side of it. Bring the towel towards your back and grab the opposite end with your other hand. Pull one arm upwards and the other downwards. Do this exercise everyday for 10-20 minutes.
4. Finger walk
Stand in front of a wall with your fingertips placed on the wall at your waist level. Keep your arm slightly bent. Slowly and steadily place your fingers upwards on the wall as much as you can by not providing too much strain on your shoulder. Perform this exercise 10-20 times a day.
5. Cross-body reach
Use your unaffected arm and with it lift your affected arm from the elbow. Bring the affected arm to cross your body and stretch the arm comfortably for 15-20 seconds. Do this exercise for 10-20 minutes every day. Stretch the arm more and more daily.
You should also provide your shoulder with a sling support while resting it. A sling support can help ease the discomfort caused by a frozen shoulder. Also, contact a physician if the pain and the condition of a frozen shoulder persists.
