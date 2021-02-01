All About Frozen Shoulder: Prevent Stiffness From Worsening With These Tips
Frozen shoulder may take up to 3 years to recover completely. Pain and stiffness around shoulders are the most common symptoms. If not treated the condition may worsen.
Frozen shoulder is caused due to inflammation of capsule surrounding shoulder joint
HIGHLIGHTS
- Frozen shoulder can lead to stiffness and pain
- Seek medical help if you are experiencing frozen shoulder post injury
- Frozen shoulder can lead to reduced mobility of the joint
Frozen shoulder is also known as adhesive capsulitis. It is a painful condition characterised by stiffness or limited range of motion of the shoulder joint. It is often mistaken as arthritis. However, arthritis affects other joints of the body as well. The signs and symptoms of frozen shoulder may worsen with time when left untreated and full recovery may take up to 3 years. This condition is commonly reported by people aged between 40-60 years and women are at a higher risk than men.
Here's all you need to know about frozen shoulder
Signs and symptoms to watch out for
Pain and stiffness around shoulders are the most common symptoms. These symptoms make it difficult to perform daily routine activities. This pain may get worse during night time leading to interrupted sleep. If not treated on time, pain and stiffness may worsen with time.
Also read: Frozen Shoulder: Effective Home Remedies That Can Help You Treat A Frozen Shoulder
When to see a doctor
If the pain and stiffness in shoulder are making it difficult to complete day to day activities efficiently, you must pay a visit to your doctor to find the exact cause.
Causes of frozen shoulder
Frozen shoulder is caused due to inflammation of capsule surrounding shoulder joint that can be a result of several factors like injury, immobility for longer duration or even due to some medical conditions like diabetes or weakened immune system.
If you have had an injury that is making it difficult to move shoulder for a longer period of time, then you might suffer from frozen shoulder.
Also read: These Are By Far The Best Exercises To Reduce Shoulder Pain
Diagnosis
Your doctor will take a note of signs and symptoms you are experiencing to diagnose this condition. Loss of passive range of motion of shoulder joint is the main diagnostic feature of frozen shoulder. In some cases, doctor may suggest for X-ray or MRI to rule out any other possible conditions.
Treatment for frozen shoulder
Treatment usually requires combination of medications and physical therapy.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) like Ibuprofen can help relieve pain and inflammation. Ice pack application for 10-15 minutes several times a day also helps in relieving pain.
Physical therapy helps in restoring shoulder's normal range of motion. Exercises are recommended to stretch the involved joint capsule. Later on strengthening exercises are advised.
In some cases, corticosteroid injections may be given by the physician. In more severe cases surgery may be advised to relieve the stiffness of joint capsule.
Also read: Shoulder Pain: Has Your Shoulder Been Hurting? Here's What You Should Know And Tips To Make It Better
Prevention tips you must follow
After an injury if you are experiencing symptoms of frozen shoulder, you should seek medical advice regarding exercises to keep it in motion. It will help to prevent stiffness from worsening.
Early treatment can help take control over the situation. Diabetics can also keep this condition at bay with healthy management of blood sugar levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.