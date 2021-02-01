ASK OUR EXPERTS

All About Frozen Shoulder: Prevent Stiffness From Worsening With These Tips

All About Frozen Shoulder: Prevent Stiffness From Worsening With These Tips

Frozen shoulder may take up to 3 years to recover completely. Pain and stiffness around shoulders are the most common symptoms. If not treated the condition may worsen.
  Written By: Varsha Vats Updated: Feb 1, 2021
3-Min Read
Frozen shoulder is caused due to inflammation of capsule surrounding shoulder joint

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Frozen shoulder can lead to stiffness and pain
  2. Seek medical help if you are experiencing frozen shoulder post injury
  3. Frozen shoulder can lead to reduced mobility of the joint

Frozen shoulder is also known as adhesive capsulitis. It is a painful condition characterised by stiffness or limited range of motion of the shoulder joint. It is often mistaken as arthritis. However, arthritis affects other joints of the body as well. The signs and symptoms of frozen shoulder may worsen with time when left untreated and full recovery may take up to 3 years. This condition is commonly reported by people aged between 40-60 years and women are at a higher risk than men.

Here's all you need to know about frozen shoulder


Signs and symptoms to watch out for

Pain and stiffness around shoulders are the most common symptoms. These symptoms make it difficult to perform daily routine activities. This pain may get worse during night time leading to interrupted sleep. If not treated on time, pain and stiffness may worsen with time.

When to see a doctor

If the pain and stiffness in shoulder are making it difficult to complete day to day activities efficiently, you must pay a visit to your doctor to find the exact cause.

o4tq8f08

Seek help from expert if you are finding it hard to effectively complete daily activities
Photo Credit: iStock

Causes of frozen shoulder

Frozen shoulder is caused due to inflammation of capsule surrounding shoulder joint that can be a result of several factors like injury, immobility for longer duration or even due to some medical conditions like diabetes or weakened immune system.

If you have had an injury that is making it difficult to move shoulder for a longer period of time, then you might suffer from frozen shoulder.

Diagnosis

Your doctor will take a note of signs and symptoms you are experiencing to diagnose this condition. Loss of passive range of motion of shoulder joint is the main diagnostic feature of frozen shoulder. In some cases, doctor may suggest for X-ray or MRI to rule out any other possible conditions.

Treatment for frozen shoulder

Treatment usually requires combination of medications and physical therapy.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) like Ibuprofen can help relieve pain and inflammation. Ice pack application for 10-15 minutes several times a day also helps in relieving pain.

Physical therapy helps in restoring shoulder's normal range of motion. Exercises are recommended to stretch the involved joint capsule. Later on strengthening exercises are advised.

In some cases, corticosteroid injections may be given by the physician. In more severe cases surgery may be advised to relieve the stiffness of joint capsule.

Prevention tips you must follow

After an injury if you are experiencing symptoms of frozen shoulder, you should seek medical advice regarding exercises to keep it in motion. It will help to prevent stiffness from worsening.

Early treatment can help take control over the situation. Diabetics can also keep this condition at bay with healthy management of blood sugar levels.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

