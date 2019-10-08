7 Health Benefits Of Regular Exercise Other Than Weight Loss
Is exercise not a part of your daily routine? This can harm your health in various ways. Lack of physical movement can put you at a higher risk of many diseases. Here are some reasons why you must exercise daily.
Regular exercise can promote your heart health
HIGHLIGHTS
- Exercise can help you maintain a healthy weight
- Regular exercise can help you reduce stress
- You can perform some simple exercises at home
Are you too lazy to exercise regularly? If yes then are you are missing some amazing health benefits which are absolutely free of cost. Regular exercise is the best way to stay fit. But due to various factors, many people are skipping exercise. Some of you might be too busy to exercise whereas others have a packed schedule. The benefits of regular exercise are impressive enough to make few moderations in your schedule to add exercise into it. Exercising regularly can reduce the risk of multiple diseases naturally. If you are not exercising regularly here are some benefits of exercising which will get you moving.
Benefits of regular exercise
1. Controls blood pressure
High blood pressure puts you at a greater risk of heart diseases. It can affect your heart health and other health conditions. High blood pressure should not be ignored. Regular exercise will keep your blood pressure numbers normal and also reduce the risk of hypertension.
Also read: Hypertension: Can Yoga Reduce Blood Pressure? Know 5 Best Yoga Poses For High Blood Pressure
2. Regulates blood sugar levels
Exercise is also good for diabetics. It can help in controlling blood sugar levels. Diabetics should exercise regularly but can take their doctor's advice about the type and intensity of exercise.
Also read: Diabetes: Exercise Tips To Manage Blood Sugar Levels; Benefits Of Exercising For Diabetics
3. Keeps you energetic throughout the day
Starting your day with exercise is the best way to choose from. If you do not involve yourself in some kind of physical exercise you feel lazy throughout the day. Exercise gives you the required kick-start to your day.
4. Supports mental health
Not just your body weight and physical fitness, exercise can also boost your mental health. Your memory also improves if you involve more exercise in your routine. Another benefit of exercise is that it keeps you stress-free and supports mental health.
5. Improves sleep quality
You can ensure better sleep with exercise. People who exercise regularly tend to sleep properly at night. If you face trouble sleeping at night try exercising. Lack of sleep is also bad for health in various ways. Add exercise to your schedule to maintain an adequate sleep pattern.
6. Reduce the risk of heart diseases
Heart diseases are affecting a huge population these days. There are various factors that can put you at a higher risk of heart diseases. Exercise will also control the risk of heart diseases and also controls the various factors which can increase the risk of heart diseases.
Also read: Exercise And Yoga Can Improve Your Heart Health; Know The Best Exercises And Yoga Poses For A Healthy Heart
7. Helps you maintain a healthy weight
A healthy weight is extremely necessary to reduce the risk of multiple diseases. Being overweight puts you at a higher risk of multiple diseases. If you exercise regularly you can maintain a healthy BMI and will also help you lose weight.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.