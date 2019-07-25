Bone Health And Osteoporosis Risk: 5 Ways To Make Your Bones Stronger And Keep Osteoporosis At Bay
Poor bone health can put you at a risk of osteoporosis. You need to ensure healthy bones for lifetime. For healthy bones you must follow few tips. Here are some tips to keep your bones healthy and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
Osteoporosis is a condition which leads to weak and brittle bones. This condition develops due to decreased bone density. It puts a person at a higher risk of fracture. A person with osteoporosis has to be very careful because something as mild as bending, little stress on the bone, falling or even coughing can result in a fracture. The various other outcomes of osteoporosis including fracture can be very carefully at times. Osteoporosis does not depict any particular symptom in the initial stage. But one may start experiencing symptoms after a few stages of bone loss. After bone-weakening one may experience back pain, loss height with time, frequent fractures and poor posture. To avoid this serious health condition you should follow few precautions to maintain healthy bones. A healthy diet along with some healthy practices can help you maintain healthy bones for a lifetime. Here are some tips for you to ensure good bone health to reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
Ways to improve bone health
1. Avoid low-calorie diet
If you are consuming way too less calories you are more likely to suffer from osteoporosis. A low-calorie diet can lead to low bone density. It can also result in poor metabolism. Studies have highlighted that if a person consumes less than 1000 calories for a long time can experience bone loss very soon. You should consume a balanced diet which includes all the essential nutrients for healthy bones as well as a healthy weight.
2. The key for healthy bones- calcium
Everyone knows how important calcium is to maintain healthy bones. But still, a lot of people do not add calcium to their daily diet. Calcium results in the development of healthy bones and teeth. It should be a part of your daily diet. Milk and other dairy products are the best sources of calcium. There are various non-dairy foods as well which can provide you calcium like seeds, beans, lentils, green leafy vegetables, and almonds.
3. Do not skip vitamin D
Calcium alone is not enough, you need to consume enough vitamin D as well. Vitamin D helps in the absorption of the calcium from the food you are eating. Therefore, for strong teeth and bones, you need vitamin D just like calcium. Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. Food sources of vitamin D may include mushrooms, egg yolks, cow milk, salmon, cereal, oatmeal, cod liver oil and orange juice.
4. Weight lifting and strength training
Along with diet and nutrition, you need to exercise regularly to promote healthy bones. Some specific exercises can help you maintain and build healthy bones. Best exercises for bones include weight lifting and strength training. You should also go for a walk or try jogging. If you are overweight try to reduce weight.
5. Add vegetables to your diet especially leafy greens
Vegetables should be an essential part of your daily diet. Vegetables are naturally loaded with essential minerals and vitamin that are required for a healthy living. Never skip veggies and try different innovative ways to add more veggies to your diet. Green leafy vegetables are particularly good for your bones.
