Weight loss: Do You Keep Trying On New Diets? Here's How It Will Affect You
Diet for weight loss: The study findings also suggest that changing diet repeatedly or abruptly could be harmful to health in certain situations. Read here to know what is a healthy diet for good health and weight loss.
A healthy diet is one which includes all food groups in a balanced way
HIGHLIGHTS
- Following a rich diet after a restrictive diet can be bad for you
- Try to consume a balanced diet
- Exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight
Weight loss: Are you someone who keeps trying new diets? It may help you achieve your fitness goals, but it is definitely not the best thing to do for your health. Ideally, you should be consuming a healthy diet comprising all foods groups in a balanced way. Anything different from this is not going to be sustainable. What's more... switching to a rich or wholesome diet after you have followed a restrictive diet can reduce life expectancy and have a negative impact on your health, according to a recent study. Researchers, including those from the University of Sheffield in the UK provided insights on how diets can benefit humans by delaying ageing and age-related diseases.
Weight loss: How trying new diets can affect your health
Published in journal Science Advances, the researchers fed restrictive diet to fruit flies followed by a wholesome or rich diet, reports PTI. It was found that these flies were more likely to die. They even laid less eggs as compared to flies that spent their whole like eating a rich diet.
This theory, the scientists said, suggested that humans and animals invested in maintaining and repairing the body in times of low food availability, to await times when food availability increases again.
The findings of the current study, according to the researchers, implied that rather than waiting for food availability to increase in the future, the flies were waiting to die on a restricted diet.
The new interpretation, according to the scientists, can help us understand why and how diet can have such profound effects on health.
They said the findings also suggest that changing diet repeatedly or abruptly could be harmful to health in certain situations.
"Our results have now pointed us towards a more refined explanation of why it occurs, and have the potential to wholly shift the focus of future research," said study co-author Andrew McCracken from the University of Sheffield.
What is a healthy diet?
As mentioned above, a healthy diet is one which includes all food groups in a balanced way. You need to eat proteins, fats, fibre and carbs regularly. If you want to lose weight, you can slightly cut down on carbs. Refined carbs and white sugar are a complete no-no. Also stay away from sugary, aerated drinks and fruit juices.
Exercise regularly and it is the single most-effective to stay healthy and be disease-free.
