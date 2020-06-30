How To Manage Arthritis Pain During Monsoon? Expert Shares Tips
Arthritis pain: Arthritis is more common in women than men and in those who are overweight. Weather change can also affect the severity of arthritis symptoms, especially during monsoon. Read here to know expert tips to manage arthritis pain during monsoon.
Arthritis can cause pain, inflammation and stiffness in joints
HIGHLIGHTS
- A healthy weight can help control arthritis risk
- Monsoon season can worsen joint stiffness
- Arthritis patients should follow all necessary precautions
Arthritis causes inflammation in joints along with stiffness and pain. These symptoms may worsen with age. Two of the most common types are osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Arthritis is mostly seen in adults over the age of 65. But in rare cases, it can affect children, teens and young adults too. Arthritis is more common in women than men and in those who are overweight. Weather change can also affect the severity of arthritis symptoms, especially during monsoon. Read on to understand how rainy season can affect people with arthritis.
Monsoon and arthritis: Here's how rainy season can affect this condition
Symptoms of arthritis including stiffness and pain can worsen during monsoon. The rainy season the pain may increase due to a decrease in barometric pressure that causes the tissues to expand, creates more pressure on them, contributing to more pain. Studies have also highlighted the role of barometric pressure in joint pain.
Dr. Rohini Samant, Consultant Rheumatologist at P.D Hinduja Hospital explains, "Monsoon can often lead to a flare of arthritis in patients especially in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Several precautions can help in managing this pain and other symptoms."
Dr. Samant further shares a few suggestions can be implemented by all patients. Some of these are-
1) Keep yourself warm at all times.
2) Avoid getting wet. Always carry an umbrella or preferably a raincoat during the season. 3) Do gentle exercises for all joints twice a day to prevent joints from getting stiff.
4) Local heat or application of anti-inflammatory gels can help relieve mildly painful joints.
5) If you experience a flare every monsoon, you may ask your rheumatologist to adjust the dosages of your medicines prior to the season.
6) In spite of all care, before the disease flare, it is better to see your treating rheumatologist.
(Dr. Rohini Samant, Consultant Rheumatologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
