Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Must Add To Your Daily Diet

7 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Must Add To Your Daily Diet

Below we share a list of anti-inflammatory foods you must add to your diet.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Oct 15, 2024 04:09 IST
3-Min Read
7 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Must Add To Your Daily Diet

Leafy greens packed with antioxidants which help protect the body from pro-inflammatory molecules

Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury, infection, or harmful stimuli. It is a protective mechanism triggered by the immune system to fight off infections or heal damaged tissue. Acute inflammation occurs for a short duration in response to an injury or infection, leading to redness, swelling, heat, and pain. Chronic inflammation, however, is a prolonged and low-level inflammatory response that can occur in the body due to conditions like autoimmune disorders, obesity, or prolonged stress. Over time, chronic inflammation can contribute to diseases like arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes. Anti-inflammatory foods can help reduce chronic inflammation by providing essential nutrients, antioxidants, and healthy fats that combat the inflammatory process. Keep reading as we share a list of anti-inflammatory foods you must add to your diet.

Anti-inflammatory foods you must add to your daily diet



RELATED STORIES
related

Anti-Inflammatory Summer Foods For People With Arthritis

Below we share a list of anti-inflammatory you add to your summer diet to better manage arthritis.

related

10 Anti-Inflammatory Foods To Add To Your Diet If You Have Asthma

Here we share a list of anti-inflammatory foods you can add to your diet to better manage asthma.

1. Turmeric



Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory spice due to its active compound, curcumin. Curcumin has been shown to inhibit molecules that cause inflammation in the body, making it highly effective for managing chronic inflammatory conditions like arthritis. Adding turmeric to your meals or having turmeric tea can help reduce pain and swelling naturally.

2. Ginger

Ginger contains gingerol, a bioactive compound that has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It helps reduce inflammation in the gut and joints, which can relieve symptoms of conditions like osteoarthritis. Consuming fresh ginger in teas, soups, or stir-fries can significantly reduce inflammation over time.

3. Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, which have been shown to reduce inflammation in the body. Omega-3s lower the production of inflammatory molecules, making these fish ideal for combating inflammation linked to heart disease, arthritis, and other chronic conditions.

4. Leafy greens

Leafy greens such as spinach and kale are packed with antioxidants like vitamin E, which help protect the body from pro-inflammatory molecules. These vegetables are also rich in fibre, which aids digestion and reduces inflammation in the gut. Adding them to salads, smoothies, or sautéed dishes can boost your body's ability to fight inflammation.

5. Berries

Berries are high in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which give them their vibrant colour and anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, improving heart health and lowering the risk of chronic diseases. Including a handful of berries in your breakfast or snacks can help keep inflammation in check.

6. Nuts

Nuts like walnuts and almonds are excellent sources of healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. Walnuts, in particular, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to reduce inflammation. Almonds provide vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that protects against inflammatory damage. A small serving of nuts daily can promote heart health and reduce inflammatory markers.

7. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are another rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, both of which help reduce inflammation. They support digestive health and help balance inflammatory responses in the body. Adding chia seeds to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal can provide a significant anti-inflammatory boost.

Including these anti-inflammatory foods in your daily diet can help reduce chronic inflammation, improve overall health, and lower the risk of various inflammatory-related diseases.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases