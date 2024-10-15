7 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Must Add To Your Daily Diet
Below we share a list of anti-inflammatory foods you must add to your diet.
Inflammation is the body's natural response to injury, infection, or harmful stimuli. It is a protective mechanism triggered by the immune system to fight off infections or heal damaged tissue. Acute inflammation occurs for a short duration in response to an injury or infection, leading to redness, swelling, heat, and pain. Chronic inflammation, however, is a prolonged and low-level inflammatory response that can occur in the body due to conditions like autoimmune disorders, obesity, or prolonged stress. Over time, chronic inflammation can contribute to diseases like arthritis, heart disease, and diabetes. Anti-inflammatory foods can help reduce chronic inflammation by providing essential nutrients, antioxidants, and healthy fats that combat the inflammatory process. Keep reading as we share a list of anti-inflammatory foods you must add to your diet.
Anti-inflammatory foods you must add to your daily diet
1. Turmeric
Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory spice due to its active compound, curcumin. Curcumin has been shown to inhibit molecules that cause inflammation in the body, making it highly effective for managing chronic inflammatory conditions like arthritis. Adding turmeric to your meals or having turmeric tea can help reduce pain and swelling naturally.
2. Ginger
Ginger contains gingerol, a bioactive compound that has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. It helps reduce inflammation in the gut and joints, which can relieve symptoms of conditions like osteoarthritis. Consuming fresh ginger in teas, soups, or stir-fries can significantly reduce inflammation over time.
3. Fatty fish
Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, which have been shown to reduce inflammation in the body. Omega-3s lower the production of inflammatory molecules, making these fish ideal for combating inflammation linked to heart disease, arthritis, and other chronic conditions.
4. Leafy greens
Leafy greens such as spinach and kale are packed with antioxidants like vitamin E, which help protect the body from pro-inflammatory molecules. These vegetables are also rich in fibre, which aids digestion and reduces inflammation in the gut. Adding them to salads, smoothies, or sautéed dishes can boost your body's ability to fight inflammation.
5. Berries
Berries are high in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which give them their vibrant colour and anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, improving heart health and lowering the risk of chronic diseases. Including a handful of berries in your breakfast or snacks can help keep inflammation in check.
6. Nuts
Nuts like walnuts and almonds are excellent sources of healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants. Walnuts, in particular, are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are known to reduce inflammation. Almonds provide vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that protects against inflammatory damage. A small serving of nuts daily can promote heart health and reduce inflammatory markers.
7. Chia seeds
Chia seeds are another rich source of omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, both of which help reduce inflammation. They support digestive health and help balance inflammatory responses in the body. Adding chia seeds to smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal can provide a significant anti-inflammatory boost.
Including these anti-inflammatory foods in your daily diet can help reduce chronic inflammation, improve overall health, and lower the risk of various inflammatory-related diseases.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
