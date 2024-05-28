Anti-Inflammatory Summer Foods For People With Arthritis
Arthritis is a chronic condition characterised by inflammation of the joints, causing pain, swelling, stiffness, and reduced mobility. Summer heat can exacerbate inflammation in arthritis patients, potentially leading to increased discomfort and joint pain. However, incorporating anti-inflammatory summer foods into the diet can help manage arthritis symptoms during the hotter months. Consuming these foods regularly can help alleviate arthritis symptoms, improve joint function, and enhance overall health, making them beneficial for arthritis management in summer. Read on as we share a list of anti-inflammatory you add to your summer diet to better manage arthritis.
Here are some anti-inflammatory summer foods for people with arthritis:
1. Berries
Berries are rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. Enjoy fresh berries as a snack, add them to smoothies, or sprinkle them over yogurt or cereal.
2. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are high in lycopene, an antioxidant that reduces inflammation and may lower the risk of inflammatory diseases. Eat fresh in salads, add to sandwiches, or use in homemade sauces and salsas.
3. Leafy greens
Leafy greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants like vitamin E and carotenoids that combat inflammation. Add them to salads, smoothies, or lightly sauté them as a side dish.
4. Fatty fish
Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Grill, bake, or steam fish and aim to eat at least two servings per week.
5. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. Sprinkle seeds on salads or yogurt, and enjoy a handful of nuts as a snack.
6. Olive oil
Olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound with anti-inflammatory effects. Use extra virgin olive oil as a salad dressing, for sautéing vegetables, or drizzling over cooked dishes.
7. Turmeric
Turmeric contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound. Add turmeric to curries, smoothies, or make a turmeric latte with milk and a pinch of black pepper to enhance absorption.
8. Avocado
Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, both of which help reduce inflammation. Add avocado slices to salads, sandwiches, or make guacamole.
9. Ginger
Ginger has bioactive compounds like gingerol that possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Use fresh ginger in teas, smoothies, stir-fries, or grate it into dressings and marinades.
10. Bell peppers
Bell peppers are high in vitamin C and other antioxidants that reduce inflammation and protect cartilage cells. Eat raw in salads, use as a crunchy snack with hummus, or include in stir-fries and roasted vegetable dishes.
Whenever possible, consume these foods fresh and whole to maximise their nutrient content. Incorporate a variety of these foods into your daily meals to ensure a broad spectrum of anti-inflammatory compounds. Make these foods a regular part of your diet to maintain consistent anti-inflammatory benefits. By including these anti-inflammatory summer foods in your diet, you can help manage arthritis symptoms and improve your overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
