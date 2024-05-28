Home »  Living Healthy »  Anti-Inflammatory Summer Foods For People With Arthritis

Anti-Inflammatory Summer Foods For People With Arthritis

Below we share a list of anti-inflammatory you add to your summer diet to better manage arthritis.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: May 28, 2024 03:42 IST
3-Min Read
Anti-Inflammatory Summer Foods For People With Arthritis

Leafy greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants like vitamin E and carotenoids

Arthritis is a chronic condition characterised by inflammation of the joints, causing pain, swelling, stiffness, and reduced mobility. Summer heat can exacerbate inflammation in arthritis patients, potentially leading to increased discomfort and joint pain. However, incorporating anti-inflammatory summer foods into the diet can help manage arthritis symptoms during the hotter months. Consuming these foods regularly can help alleviate arthritis symptoms, improve joint function, and enhance overall health, making them beneficial for arthritis management in summer. Read on as we share a list of anti-inflammatory you add to your summer diet to better manage arthritis.

Here are some anti-inflammatory summer foods for people with arthritis:

1. Berries



Berries are rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins, which reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. Enjoy fresh berries as a snack, add them to smoothies, or sprinkle them over yogurt or cereal.

2. Tomatoes



Tomatoes are high in lycopene, an antioxidant that reduces inflammation and may lower the risk of inflammatory diseases. Eat fresh in salads, add to sandwiches, or use in homemade sauces and salsas.

3. Leafy greens

Leafy greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants like vitamin E and carotenoids that combat inflammation. Add them to salads, smoothies, or lightly sauté them as a side dish.

4. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Grill, bake, or steam fish and aim to eat at least two servings per week.

5. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants. Sprinkle seeds on salads or yogurt, and enjoy a handful of nuts as a snack.

6. Olive oil

Olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound with anti-inflammatory effects. Use extra virgin olive oil as a salad dressing, for sautéing vegetables, or drizzling over cooked dishes.

7. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, a potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound. Add turmeric to curries, smoothies, or make a turmeric latte with milk and a pinch of black pepper to enhance absorption.

8. Avocado

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats and antioxidants, both of which help reduce inflammation. Add avocado slices to salads, sandwiches, or make guacamole.

9. Ginger

Ginger has bioactive compounds like gingerol that possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Use fresh ginger in teas, smoothies, stir-fries, or grate it into dressings and marinades.

10. Bell peppers

Bell peppers are high in vitamin C and other antioxidants that reduce inflammation and protect cartilage cells. Eat raw in salads, use as a crunchy snack with hummus, or include in stir-fries and roasted vegetable dishes.

Whenever possible, consume these foods fresh and whole to maximise their nutrient content. Incorporate a variety of these foods into your daily meals to ensure a broad spectrum of anti-inflammatory compounds. Make these foods a regular part of your diet to maintain consistent anti-inflammatory benefits. By including these anti-inflammatory summer foods in your diet, you can help manage arthritis symptoms and improve your overall health.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases