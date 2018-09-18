Are You Dealing With Slipped Disc? Here Are Top 5 Ways To Heal A Slipped Disc
A slipped disk generallyoccurs when the outer ring becomes weak or torn and allows the inner portion to slip out.
Slip disk ismore common in men than women.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Slipped disc can make you feel terrible
- Ensure that you take adequate sleep and rest
- Regular physical exercise can help if you are dealing with slipped disc
Patients with back pain, leg pain, or weakness of the lower extremity muscles are often diagnosed with a slipped disc also called herniated disc. In some cases the pain is mild while in some cases the pain can be severe. A slipped disc generally occurs when the outer ring becomes weak or torn and allows the inner portion to slip out. This can happen with age, overweight individuals are at a higher risk of slipped disc, weak muscles or a sedentary lifestyle may also lead to the development of slipped disc, lifting a huge or heavy object can place a great strain on the lower back, resulting in a slipped disk. Slip disk is more common in men than women.
Some effective ways to treat a slipped disc:
1. Regular physical exercise: It is extremely important to stay active and maintain a healthy body weight if you have a slipped disc. Low-impact aerobic activities such as swimming, brisk walk( try walking on a flat road for twenty minutes), biking, or yoga are physical activities that can keep you moving while avoiding high impact, contact or re-injury. In fact, these exercises will strengthen your muscles and bones.
2. Healthy diet: . Try eating an anti-inflammatory diet which includes foods such as dark leafy green vegetables, eggs, fish, healthy nuts and seeds and fermented foods. When we say maintaining a healthy diet it also means avoiding unhealthy habits like smoking and drinking.
Also read: Suffering From Arthritis Of The Shoulder? Here Are Some Great Exercises To Ease The Pain
3. Rest: You should ensure that you get enough rest and sleep. You should also work on correcting your posture. It is essential to allow your body the time that it needs to heal. But do not rest or remain inactive for extended periods of time as this can be all the more harmful. You should avoid activities that aggravate your symptoms.
4. Heat and ice therapy: The hot and cold water bags available in the market can ease your pain. A combination of heat and ice therapy can be beneficial to help relieve pain and aid in healing. Heat therapy increases circulation and will soothe your sore muscles. On the other hand, ice therapy helps to reduce swelling and inflammation as well as pain. But when you do this, remember to keep some gap between both the therapies.
Also read: Benefits Of Turmeric: Use This Magical Golden Spice For Easing Arthritis Pain
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.