Hormonal Changes In Women May Affect Their Oral Health Too: Here's How
Having oral health problems? Blame hormonal changes! Dr Rita Bakshi shed light on how oral health is affected by hormonal changes in women through different stages in her life like pregnancy, menstruation, menopause, etc.
Oral health and hormonal changes: You may bleeding gums before your periods
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pregnancy may result in mild gum disease
- Morning sickness during pregnancy may affect oral health
- Menopause may cause tooth sensitivity
Hormones play a key role in affecting physical and mental health of women. But did you know that there might also be association between oral health and hormonal balance. Hormonal uncertainties can lead to disturbances in the menstrual cycle, puberty, pregnancy and menopause. Use of birth control pills can result in various deviations in oral health of a woman. The body of a woman experiences several changes through different stages of her life.
Dr. Rita Bakshi explains in detail how a woman's oral health is affected at each stage of their life:
1. Menstruation: Women often complain of dental problems such as bright red swollen gums, swollen salivary glands, and bleeding gums before their periods. During menstruation, women experience fluctuations in hormone levels which develops such changes in the oral health of girls.
Also read: Get Rid Of Yellow Teeth With These Home Remedies
2. Pregnancy: While carrying a child, hormone levels of the prospective mother is on a constant fix. Women during pregnancy may develop a mild gum disease that stimulates gums to be painfully red, delicate and sore. This condition generally happens in the second month and is called gingivitis. One should indulge in proper brushing and flossing around this period.
3. Lactation: Hormonal changes may affect a woman's oral health post-pregnancy as well. They are still in a period of a roller coaster and take some time to come down to being normal. The increase in stress, morning sickness and fatigue cause a range of oral problems like cavities and gum problems which negatively impacts the oral health of a person.
Also read: Here's How Dentists Take Care Of Their Own Teeth: Great Tips By Our Expert
4. Menopause: Menopause is characterised by a number of hormonal variations. Because of this, women tend to experience changes in taste buds, unwanted sensitivity and even burning sensations. There is also the formation of the cavity and even several gum problems. During this phase, women must take care of their health and ensure that they are always properly hydrated.
Also read: 10 Everyday Must Do's For Oral Hygiene
(Dr. Rita Bakshi, Senior Gynaecologist and IVF Expert, International Fertility Centre)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same,
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.