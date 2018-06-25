Uterine Fibroids: Know All About The Causes Of Uterine Fibroids
Uterine fibroids are benign tumors formed in the uterus. Since uterine fibroids are non-cancerous, they do not show many symptoms or cause much harm to the body.
Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors found in the uterus that can cause mild discomfort
HIGHLIGHTS
- Uterine fibroids are benign tumors and are very common
- Uterine fibroids can be inherited in families
- Girls who get their periods early are at a high risk of uterine fibroids
Uterine fibroids can be divided into the following types:
1. Intramural fibroids: These fibroids grow directly on the wall of the uterus.
2. Subserosal fibroids: These fibroids grow outside the uterus. They don't affect the uterus, but as they grow, they can cause harm to the neighbouring organs.
3. Submucosal fibroids: These fibroids grow underneath the lining of the uterus. Submucosal fibroids can have dangerous effects on the functions of the uterus. They cause abnormal and excessive bleeding.
4. Pendunculated fibroids: The fibroids grow on a stalk or outside the uterus.
The exact cause of uterine fibroids is still unknown but here are some reasons that might be the cause of the formation of fibroids.
1. Fibroids can be genetic
If you have a family history that has a consistency of developing uterine fibroids. It is likely for you to also develop fibroids sometime in your life. Therefore, family history plays a key role in the development of uterine fibroids.
Also read: Genetic Testing: Know All About The Importance Of Genetic Testing
2. Race
Race also plays a huge role in the development of uterine fibroids. African women are more prone to developing uterine fibroids than women living in other parts of the world. Women of African descent may develop fibroids at a young age. They start showing symptoms of uterine fibroids during their early 20s.
3. Too much estrogen
Estrogen is a hormone produced naturally in the body. Sometimes, too much estrogen in the body can lead to the formation of fibroids in the uterus. These fibroids caused by too much estrogen develop during the age of 20. But they might diminish after menopause. This is because after menopause, the production of estrogen in the body decreases significantly.
4. Pregnancy
During pregnancy, the level of estrogen hormone in the body is elevated. Uterine fibroids are more likely to be formed during the pregnancy term. Uterine fibroids may develop and increase in size rapidly. Early age pregnancy decreasing the chances of development of fibroids in the uterus.
Also read: Smoking During Pregnancy May Cause Hearing Loss In Baby: 6 Negative Effects Of Smoking During Pregnancy
5. Menstrual period
The age at which a girl starts with her menstruation is likely to affect the presence of uterine fibroids. Early onset of periods can affect a girl's uterine health. If a girl starts with a menstrual cycle before the age of 10, the chances to develop uterine fibroids is higher. Fibriods have not been observed in girls who have no reached their puberty.
6. Obesity
It is known that fibroids cause weight gain. But some cases have shown that uterine fibroids are caused due to women being overweight. Fat cells of the body are linked with the hormone estrogen. Fat cells in the body stimulate the production of estrogen. Excess estrogen in the body is one of the known causes of uterine fibroids.
Also read: Childhood Obesity: 6 Major Causes You Should Know
7. Nulliparity
Nulliparity refers to never giving birth to a child during the fertility period. Medical research has shown that nulliparity and uterine fibroids are linked with each other. Women who have never been pregnant are at a higher risk to develop uterine fibroids. Infertile women are also at a high risk of developing uterine fibroids.
8. Lifestyle Choices
Lifestyle can greatly affect the formation of fibroids in the uterus. Consuming high calorie foods and alcohol, especially beer, makes a woman more prone to developing uterine fibroids.
Also read: Time To Cut Down On Your Booze! Studies Show Alcohol Risks 7 Types Of Cancer
Uterine fibroids do not show any early symptoms. They can be detected by a pelvic scan or an ultrasound. There is a rare cancerous form of uterine fibroids that is not easily distinguishable from the benign forms. This tumor is fast growing and causes rapid deterioration of the health of a woman. Thus, surgical removal of fibroids is necessary. There are no known home remedies of uterine fibroids. Uterine fibroids can cause dangerous pregnancy complications, thus it is important to cure fibroids at the earliest.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.