When Did You Get Your First Period? Here's How It Decides Your Body Weight
A new study claims that girls who hit puberty at an early age are at a greater risk of obesity as adults.
For a long time now it has been definitely proven that bodyweight affects early puberty risk. Heavier girls are more likely to hit puberty at an early age. However, it is now being looked at with a whole new perspective. Girls who hit puberty at an early age are more likely to be obese later in life! A new study claims that early puberty is linked to a greater risk of obesity as adults. Gynecologist Dr Rita Bakshi says, "The newer studies which are coming up say that girls who hit puberty at an early age are at a higher risk of obesity as adults, and it is true. It is actually a vicious circle. Girls who are obese have early puberty and now it is being seen that girls who hit puberty at an early age are more likely to be obese later in life."
How does early puberty affect obesity risk?
"It is well-known that fatter girls have more leptin. This hormone is required to hit puberty. Obese girls have more leptin which is why they hit puberty at an early age. Now in girls who have early puberty, the hormone leptin is involved along with the reproduction, aging and fat producing hormones. These are also linked to obesity. So girls who possess them are also likely to be obese. So this is a vicious circle. Early puberty in no way is a good thing but it is still happening worldwide," she added.
What is the normal puberty age?
"Earlier, the normal puberty age used to be 11-14. Before 8 years of age, it is known as precautious puberty, and anything between 8-11 years is early. So any girl who starts experiencing these changes between 8-11 years of age are actually hitting puberty at an early age. So it is definitely proven that early puberty is linked to obesity."
Therefore, it is scientifically proven that girls who experience puberty or get their first period at an early age are at an increased risk of obesity as adults.
(Dr Rita Bakshi is Chairperson of the International Fertility Centre)
