Natural Ways To Enhance Breast Milk

Natural Ways To Enhance Breast Milk

Here are a few natural alternatives for nursing women to enhance their breast milk.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Dec 15, 2017 12:46 IST
2-Min Read
Natural Ways To Enhance Breast Milk

Nursing mothers can have these natural foods to boost breast milk

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Nursing women should be extremely careful about their diet
  2. Some natural alternatives can help in enhancing breast milk
  3. Nursing women should consume lots of juices and water
There are thousands of things that strike a woman while she's breastfeeding. All women want to nourish their little ones with optimum nutrition and health, and thus what to eat when they are breastfeeding is a big question in their mind. The nursing phase of a woman requires the mother to be extremely careful about her food and health. Whatever a woman eats is not only important for her recovery post-delivery, it also affects the amount of breast milk that she produces.

So here a few natural ways by which mothers can enhance their breast milk:

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is an easy-to-prepare meal which can help in controlling the occurrence of diabetes post pregnancy. It is a powerhouse of energy with lots of fibre, and aids better digestion.

oatmeal

Also read : The 6 Most Beneficial Superfoods for your child

Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds have been proven to boost quantity of breast milk. They can be eaten raw or as seasoning in vegetables. They can even be added to tea or milk as a flavouring agent.

fennel seeds

Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds are also good sources of boosting breast milk. One can chew sprouted seeds with a glass of milk as it helps in preventing constipation after delivery. You can include it in your meals by using them as a flavouring agent.

fenugreek seeds

Unripe papayas

This is a popular dish in South Asian cuisines. Papaya can be used as a natural sedative which can make you feel relaxed and feed at ease.

unripe papaya

RELATED STORIES

'Best Foods To Boost Breast Milk Production'

'New Superbug-Fighting Antibiotics Found In Human Breast Milk'


Also read: 7 Amazing Health Benefits Of Papaya

Spinach and beetroot leaves

They are both rich sources of iron, calcium and folic acid. They help in mothers who are anaemic and helps in making their baby strong. They are both great detoxifying agents. You can include them in your soups or make paranthas with them. However one should be careful about having them in moderation because excess intake can lead to your baby having diarrhoea.

spinach and beetroot leaves

Garlic

Garlic is one of the most popular foods that help in boosting lactation in mothers. Consuming garlic prevents all types of cancers and mothers can have them every day to have better quality and quantity of breast milk. 

garlic

Water and juices

Having more water and juices boosts lactation. It increases the total amount of milk that a mother is able to produce. Nursing mothers are suggested to have lots of water and juices for better breast milk production.

juices and water

Also read: Drinking Water Is Probably The Best You Can Do First Thing In The Morning - Here's Why



