Natural Ways To Enhance Breast Milk
Here are a few natural alternatives for nursing women to enhance their breast milk.
Nursing mothers can have these natural foods to boost breast milk
So here a few natural ways by which mothers can enhance their breast milk:
Oatmeal
Oatmeal is an easy-to-prepare meal which can help in controlling the occurrence of diabetes post pregnancy. It is a powerhouse of energy with lots of fibre, and aids better digestion.
Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds have been proven to boost quantity of breast milk. They can be eaten raw or as seasoning in vegetables. They can even be added to tea or milk as a flavouring agent.
Fenugreek seeds
Fenugreek seeds are also good sources of boosting breast milk. One can chew sprouted seeds with a glass of milk as it helps in preventing constipation after delivery. You can include it in your meals by using them as a flavouring agent.
Unripe papayas
This is a popular dish in South Asian cuisines. Papaya can be used as a natural sedative which can make you feel relaxed and feed at ease.
Spinach and beetroot leaves
They are both rich sources of iron, calcium and folic acid. They help in mothers who are anaemic and helps in making their baby strong. They are both great detoxifying agents. You can include them in your soups or make paranthas with them. However one should be careful about having them in moderation because excess intake can lead to your baby having diarrhoea.
Garlic
Garlic is one of the most popular foods that help in boosting lactation in mothers. Consuming garlic prevents all types of cancers and mothers can have them every day to have better quality and quantity of breast milk.
Water and juices
Having more water and juices boosts lactation. It increases the total amount of milk that a mother is able to produce. Nursing mothers are suggested to have lots of water and juices for better breast milk production.
