Drinking Water Is Probably The Best You Can Do First Thing In The Morning - Here's Why
From removal of bodily wastes, keeping us hydrated, facilitating digestion, to regulating our body-temperatures, there are innumerable reasons we need to be thanking the most important fluid in the world for. Water is significant.
Drink water on an empty stomach every morning
HIGHLIGHTS
- Water is one of the most important things to ever go inside our bodies
- You need to grab glass full of water before touching anything else
- One of the major causes for headaches is dehydration
Well, you need not wonder any more. Here are eight ways how drinking water on an empty stomach first thing in the morning can do wonders to your body and overall health.
1. Eliminates Toxins and Cleanses Your Body
Drinking water as you get up in the morning helps flush out all the undesired toxins and wastes from your body through urination, ultimately cleansing your body.
Simply put, the more water you drink, the cleaner your body gets.
2. Stimulating Bowel Movements
Throwing water down your throat (and therefore down there) helps facilitate faster and more efficient bowel movements, therefore improving your digestion.
This is instrumental in preventing serious health problems such as constipation, bad-digestion, and intestinal infections.
3. Avoids Dehydration
When you get up in the morning, your body has been devoid of water since the previous night. Mathematically, that translates to six to seven hours (unless of course you’re an insomniac). This means that your body desperately needs water to start functioning properly all over again.
Thus, you need to grab that tall glass full of water before touching anything else, in the morning, in order to avoid dehydration.
4. Improves Metabolism
Scientific studies suggest that drinking water on an empty stomach can help fasten your metabolism rate by up to 24%. A faster metabolism rate implies that your food gets digested faster and more efficiently, which can prove to be an asset to your body in the long-run.
5. Aids In Weight Loss
Faster metabolism helps your body burn fats and calories rapidly. This is instrumental in maintaining your body weight and even losing some extra kilos too.
6. Stronger Appetite
By removing bodily wastes and toxins, getting a good amount of water in the morning empties your stomach, thus making you feel light and hungry.
This inspires you to eat a large and healthy breakfast, giving you just the right kind of start to your day.
7. Getting rid of Headaches
One of the major causes for headaches is dehydration. So, drinking a good amount of water in the morning as well as through the day, by keeping you hydrated, helps you keep away from headaches and even migraines.
8. Gives you Beautifully Glowing Skin
Not just by removing toxins and wastes, but also by keeping you hydrated, drinking water on an empty stomach gives you beautifully glowing, clear and a healthy skin.
