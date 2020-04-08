Menstruation: Ladies, Try These Self-Care Tips For A Hassle-Free Period
Menstruation: From premenstrual syndrome to the week-long period, it is quite exhausting for a woman. To beat the stress, you can use this time to pamper yourself. Here are some tips for all the ladies to show some self-love during that time of the month.
Try these self-care tips to fight menstrual discomfort
HIGHLIGHTS
- You can try various remedies to fight menstrual cramps
- Try herbal teas to relive cramps
- Try simple exercises to during menstrual cycle
The menstrual cycle is the monthly process that a woman's body goes through. There are several changes a female body goes through this period. Monthly menstrual cycle also involves cramps, mood swings, fatigue and much more. From premenstrual syndrome to the week-long period, it is quite exhausting for a woman. To beat the stress, you can use this time to pamper yourself. Try simple self-care methods for a trouble-free period. Here are some tips for all the ladies to show some self-love during that time of the month.
Self-care during menstruation
1. Drink herbal tea
Your mother might have advised you to drink hot beverages during periods. Drinking tea is a natural remedy for menstrual cramps. You can try some herbal teas like green tea, chamomile tea, ginger tea or fenugreek tea. Try caffeine-free options.
2. Skip junk food
You also experience strong food cravings a few days before and during your menstrual cycle. Try to consume nutrition-rich foods. Right nutrients can also help you fight menstrual discomfort. Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet rich in anti-oxidants. You can also enjoy some dark chocolate to lift your mood.
3. Try minor exercise
You should not skip exercising during the menstrual cycle. Simple and minor exercises can ease menstrual cramps. Some physical exercises will also distract you from the discomfort. Exercise can also lift your mood.
4. Pamper yourself
Use this time to pamper yourself. Try some self-care activities like painting your nails, pedicure, a relaxing hair spa and there is much more to explore. If you love reading books, pick your favourite book and read it. Try any activity that lifts your moods and make you feel better.
5. Take proper rest
Take proper rest for a hustle free period. Stay stress-free and give yourself a break. Keep yourself warm in a blanket and enjoy some healthy food with your favourite movie.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
