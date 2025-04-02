Is Sexual Intercourse During Periods Safe For You And Your Partner?
Practising safe sex and maintaining cleanliness can make the experience more comfortable and safe. Here are the benefits and risks of sex during menstruation.
Menstrual health is often surrounded by myths and misconceptions, including concerns about sexual intercourse during periods. While some believe it to be unhygienic or risky, medical experts, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG), state that period sex is generally safe if both partners follow proper hygiene and precautions. Engaging in sexual activity during menstruation can have both benefits and potential risks. This article explores the safety, advantages, and necessary precautions to ensure a healthy and comfortable experience for both partners.
Understanding period sex and its safety
Menstrual sex is a personal choice that varies between individuals. According to the ACOG, having intercourse during periods does not pose serious health risks, but it does require certain considerations to maintain hygiene and prevent infections. Practising safe sex and maintaining cleanliness can make the experience more comfortable and safe. Here are the benefits and risks of sex during menstruation.
1. Natural pain relief
Sex during menstruation can help relieve menstrual cramps. Orgasms trigger the release of endorphins, which are natural painkillers that help alleviate discomfort and improve mood.
2. Reduced menstrual discomfort
Intercourse may help shorten the duration of periods. Uterine contractions during orgasm can assist in expelling menstrual blood more quickly, potentially reducing the length of the cycle.
3. Increased intimacy
Some couples find period sex enhances intimacy, as it encourages open communication and trust between partners.
4. Higher natural lubrication
Menstrual blood acts as a natural lubricant, which can reduce vaginal dryness and make intercourse more comfortable.
5. Risk of infections
The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as HIV and hepatitis, may be slightly higher during periods due to the presence of blood, which can carry viruses. Using protection, such as condoms, can lower this risk.
6. Potential for pregnancy
Although rare, pregnancy during menstruation is still possible, especially for women with shorter cycles. Sperm can survive in the reproductive tract for several days, and ovulation can occur earlier than expected. Using contraception remains essential if pregnancy is not desired.
7. Hygiene considerations
Menstrual blood itself is not harmful, but it can increase the chances of bacterial infections if proper hygiene is not maintained. Washing before and after intercourse can help reduce the risk of infections.
8. Managing discomfort
For those who feel uncomfortable about messiness, using dark towels or engaging in sex in the shower can make the experience cleaner and more manageable.
Sex during periods is a personal choice that can be safe and even beneficial when done with proper precautions. Open communication between partners and practising safe sex can enhance the experience while ensuring overall well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
