Irregular Periods? 5 Possible Reasons Other Than Pregnancy Every Girl Must Know

Are you worried about your late periods? There can be many possible reasons behind delayed periods other than pregnancy but most girls are not aware of these factors. From hormones to your weight there can be many reasons. Irregular menstrual cycle is common when a woman gets her first period or when she is about to reach menopause. But if in between you experience delayed menstruation you need to look for the reason behind this condition. It can be sometimes due to some medical condition. You need to understand all possible reasons to take control on the situation on time. Here are some possible reasons which every girl must know.
"The most common cause of delayed periods is pregnancy. Other causes of delayed periods could be are thyroid abnormalities, PCOD, extremes of weight, stress, prolonged hormonal intake and sometimes early menopause," suggests Dr. Sowmya Lakshmi T V, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology.
Reason behind delayed periods
1. Stress
There can be many factors which can contribute to stress. Stress can disturb your menstrual cycle and lead to delayed periods. Stress affects the hormones inside your body which can lead to irregular periods. If not managed properly stress can affect your health in multiple ways. You can try exercising or meditation to manage stress.
2. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS)
PCOS or PCOD is another common reason behind delayed periods. It is a medical condition in which there are many cysts in the ovaries. The female body starts to produce male hormones. This imbalance leads to irregular periods. You can get yourself tested for PCOD and get the right treatment.
3. Obesity
Irregular periods for a long period can lead to weight gain but in some cases it can be the other way round. Excess weight can also lead to irregular periods. Being overweight leads to hormonal changes which can lead to irregular menstrual cycle. You can try some exercises or a healthy diet which can help you lose weight.
4. Medication
Some medicines also influence you menstrual cycle especially birth control pills. Birth control pills restrict your ovaries from releasing eggs. Other medications like antidepressants can also lead to this condition. If you are missing your period and taking some other medication as well you can once check with your gynaecologist.
5. Some diseases
Some chronic health conditions can also make your periods irregular. Diabetes or celiac disease are two common conditions which can lead to irregular periods. Diabetes can affect the hormones whereas celiac disease can cause nutritional deficiency which can cause irregular periods.
