Why Flossing Is Good For Your Gum Health
Flossing is a technique used to remove bits of food and dental plaque in between teeth
HIGHLIGHTS
- Flossing is an important aspect of oral hygiene
- It helps you get rid of gum swellings and gum redness
- Flossing and brushing together work best for oral health
Brushing your teeth twice a day is a good habit but brushing only prevents 50% of gum problems. Along with brushing, flossing should be a regular part of your dental routine. It cleans those parts of the teeth which toothbrush is not able to reach. Regular use of floss removes plaque; simply flossing your teeth can make your teeth look brighter. It helps you remove food particles which you can't see in the mirror. Daily flossing helps you improve your oral hygiene. Flossing also helps you prevent tooth decay and can reduce your risk of developing gum disease by removing plaque. Flossing even helps you get rid of gum swellings and gum redness.
Daily flossing helps you improve your oral hygiene
Photo Credit: iStock
So here are 5 reasons why you should floss regularly :
1. Flossing your teeth removes plaque
Plaque is a colorless sticky coating which forms in teeth when bacteria and sugar mix with each other. Flossing is a good way to remove plaque from teeth. Regular flossing can even prevent formation of plaque. It is important to remove plaque because the plaque hardens up and becomes tartar after some time. As tartar builds up, it goes on to cause gingivitis which is the swelling of gums. Swelling of gums is the first stage of gum disease. Later the plaque and tartar can easily travel down the gum line that can cause a gum disease, known as periodontal disease.
2. Flossing prevents bad breath
When dental plaque is not cleaned or the cleaning is left incomplete, it goes on to occupy the space between the teeth. This eventually releases a bad smell in the mouth. Plaque is the major reason of bad smell. Tooth decay and gum diseases caused by dental plaque are sources of bad breath.
3. Flossing and oral hygiene keeps you healthy
Keeping your mouth clean and healthy by flossing and keeping an eye of your oral hygiene is important to keep yourself healthy. Gum diseases are linked to many diseases but those diseases are often not recorded. But it is found that patients with diabetes have swollen gums. Swollen gums are evidently a symptom of gum disease that is caused because of the negligence of your oral hygiene.
4. Flossing makes brushing more effective
Floss and brushing together are better than only brushing your teeth. Ideally brushing your teeth is the best after flossing because flossing removes all hard and sticky things between the teeth and makes the process of brushing more effective and easy. By removing all the bacteria by flossing your teeth, you make it easier for the brush strips to teach every part of the teeth and mouth. Flossing also gives better results to mouthwashes. Using a mouthwash after flossing and brushing is the most effective thing for the dental routine.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Flossing saves your money
Yes, you should visit a dentist once every 6 months, but taking care of your teeth with flossing and brushing compensates for this routine check-ups, hence saving a lot of your money. Therefore, flossing a minute or two per day is all you need to solve all these problems.
Tips for flossing you must follow
1. Perfect flossing technique: You need to use a proper piece of floss which is of 15-18 inches long. Slide it between your teeth in the shape of alphabet C. Polish your teeth in upside down motion.
2. Don't worry about a little bit blood: Bleeding means the gums are inflamed because a plaque has been developed and needs to be cleaned. It is a sign by your teeth and mouth that you need to floss and floss a bit more. But this can be a gum disease and if it persists for a longer period, you need to visit a dentist.
3. Get a floss holder: If you have a difficulty in hand movement during flossing then you need a floss holder. There are two types of floss holder: wooden floss holder which is like a toothpick and the other one is a two-pronged plastic floss holder. Both allow you to clean teeth with one hand.
So floss all you can for a better oral hygiene and a sparkling smile!
