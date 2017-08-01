5 Remedies You Can Try At Home For Healthy Gums
Early gum problems include red, swollen and irritated gums followed by blood after brushing or flossing.Vitamin deficiency, bleeding disorders, hormonal changes during pregnancy and medical conditions such as scurvy, diabetes are also some of the reasons which lead to bleeding gums.
How to cure bleeding gums?
Some of the early gum problems include red, swollen and irritated gums followed by blood after brushing or flossing. Gums become red and puffy and no longer remain healthy pink and firm. This may happen due to increasing amounts of plaque on teeth as the body's inflammatory response kicks in. Vitamin deficiency, bleeding disorders, hormonal changes during pregnancy and medical conditions such as scurvy, diabetes are also some of the reasons which lead to bleeding gums. Inconsistent oral care routine at home or improper brushing techniques may be harmful for gums thus making them unhealthy. Brushing irregularly allows food and germs to lodge in between the teeth and gums creating a home for germs to multiply and become dental plaque. Some healthy ways to avoid bleeding gums are discussed below.
Healthy Diet: Foods that are high in sugar content or carbohydrates increase the risk of tooth and gum problems as sugar creates an ideal environment for plaque to form. So, one should be careful while eating these foods and brush after eating these snacks so that sugar does not stick around.
Calcium: The kind of food we eat plays an important part in making gums unhealthy. Milk products are rich in calcium and therefore can be an effective home remedy for healthy gums and teeth.
Medicines: Some pain- relieving medicines like aspirin make the blood thin and can therefore increase bleeding. It is also possible for a prescription medicine to cause gum bleeding. If that is the case your doctor should prescribe a different dose or a different medicine altogether.
Salt Water: Rinsing your mouth with salt water is an age-old home remedy that dries up bacteria. Also, mixing baking soda and hydrogen peroxide along with salt water helps in cleaning the area.
Citrus Fruits: Deficiency in vitamin C can also be the cause of gum diseases like gingivitis etc. Fruits like orange; lemon,Indian gooseberry(amla) broccoli and cabbage are rich in vitamin C. One should include them in their diet. Taking supplements for deficiency in vitamin C may also be an alternative.
