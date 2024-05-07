Struggling With Bad Breath? Try These Herbal Remedies For Relief
Here we share a list of herbal remedies you can try to reduce bad breath.
Bad breath, also known as halitosis, is characterised by unpleasant odours emanating from the mouth. It can be caused by various factors, including poor oral hygiene, bacteria in the mouth, certain foods, tobacco use, dry mouth, dental issues such as gum disease or cavities, medical conditions like sinus infections or acid reflux, and even certain medications.
Herbal remedies can be beneficial in combating bad breath, particularly those with antimicrobial properties or natural deodorising effects. Read on as we share a list of herbal remedies you can try to reduce bad breath.
Herbal remedies to reduce bad breath:
1. Peppermint
Peppermint contains menthol, which has natural antibacterial properties that can help kill bacteria in the mouth, reducing bad breath. You can use peppermint by chewing on fresh leaves, drinking peppermint tea, or using peppermint oil diluted in water as a mouthwash. To get the best results, use it after meals or whenever you experience bad breath.
2. Parsley
Parsley contains chlorophyll, a natural deodoriser that can neutralise bad odours in the mouth. Chewing on fresh parsley leaves can help freshen breath. You can also make parsley tea by steeping fresh parsley in hot water, then straining and drinking the liquid. Regular consumption can help maintain fresh breath.
3. Fennel
Fennel seeds are often used as a natural breath freshener due to their aromatic properties. Chewing on a teaspoon of fennel seeds after meals can help stimulate saliva production, which washes away bacteria and food particles in the mouth. It also has antimicrobial properties that can reduce bacterial growth.
4. Cinnamon
Cinnamon contains essential oils with antibacterial properties that can help kill bacteria in the mouth and mask bad breath. You can chew on cinnamon sticks or make cinnamon tea by steeping cinnamon powder or sticks in hot water. Drinking cinnamon tea or rinsing with cinnamon-infused water can help freshen breath.
5. Cloves
Cloves have antimicrobial properties and contain eugenol, a compound that can help kill bacteria in the mouth. Chewing on whole cloves or drinking clove tea made by steeping cloves in hot water can help freshen breath. You can also use clove oil diluted in water as a mouthwash.
6. Lemon
Lemon contains citric acid, which can stimulate saliva production and help wash away bacteria in the mouth. You can squeeze lemon juice into water and use it as a mouth rinse. However, be cautious with lemon juice as its acidity can erode tooth enamel over time.
7. Cardamom
Cardamom has antimicrobial properties that can help kill bacteria in the mouth and mask bad breath. Chewing on whole cardamom pods or drinking cardamom tea made by steeping cardamom pods in hot water can help freshen your breath.
If bad breath persists despite using herbal remedies, it's important to consult a dentist or healthcare provider, as it could be a sign of an underlying dental or medical condition. Overall, incorporating these herbal remedies into your oral care routine can help freshen your breath and promote oral health.
