Do You Have Bad Breath Even After Brushing? Here's Why & What To Do
Here are some common causes behind persistent bad breath and tips to help reduce it.
Mouth freshness may be a temporary fix to bad breath but following treatment tips can be helpful
There are several reasons why someone may experience bad breath even after brushing. In some cases, even regular brushing may not be enough to remove bad breath. In this article, we list some causes behind persistent bad breath and tips to help reduce it.
Some of the possible causes for bad breath include:
1. Alcohol-based mouthwashes
Some mouthwashes contain alcohol, which can dry out the mouth and exacerbate bad breath. Using an alcohol-free mouthwash or opting for mouth rinses with active ingredients to combat bad breath may be more effective.
2. Dry mouth
Insufficient saliva production, often caused by certain medications, mouth breathing, or dehydration, can result in bad breath by allowing bacteria to thrive and cause odour.
3. Dental issues
Cavities, gum disease (gingivitis or periodontitis), or oral infections can contribute to persistent bad breath. These conditions create an environment for bacteria to thrive and produce unpleasant odours.
4. Tongue bacteria
The tongue's rough surface can accumulate bacteria and dead cells, resulting in a foul odour. Neglecting to clean the tongue thoroughly during brushing can contribute to bad breath.
5. Certain foods and drinks
Strong-smelling foods like garlic, onions, and spices can release volatile compounds that are carried to the lungs, causing persistent bad breath. Additionally, consuming alcohol, coffee, or certain acidic beverages can contribute to bad breath as well.
6. Smoking
Tobacco products not only leave a strong smell on the breath but also contribute to dry mouth and gum disease, leading to chronic bad breath.
7. Medical conditions
Some underlying health conditions like chronic sinus infections, acid reflux (GERD), tonsillitis, respiratory tract infections, liver or kidney problems, and diabetes can manifest as bad breath. Consultation with a healthcare professional may be needed to identify and address these issues.
8. Stress and psychological factors
Stress and anxiety can contribute to dry mouth, which in turn leads to the growth of bacteria and foul-smelling breath.
Here are some tips to reduce bad breath that may not go away with brushing alone:
- Brush your teeth at least twice a day, floss daily, and use mouthwash to remove bacteria and food particles that can cause bad breath.
- Bacteria tend to accumulate on the tongue, so use a tongue scraper or your toothbrush to gently clean the surface of your tongue.
- Dry mouth can contribute to bad breath. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your mouth moist and reduce the presence of odour-causing bacteria.
- Foods like garlic, onions, and spicy dishes can contribute to bad breath. Limit their consumption or avoid them altogether to reduce the intensity of bad breath.
- Smoking not only causes bad breath but also damages gum tissue and affects saliva production, which can lead to dry mouth and worsen the problem.
- Chew sugar-free gum or use sugar-free mints to stimulate saliva production, which helps wash away bacteria and freshen your breath.
- Nasal problems like sinusitis or post-nasal drip can contribute to bad breath. Use a saline nasal rinse or spray to cleanse your nasal passages and reduce the likelihood of bad breath.
If bad breath persists despite following these tips, it may be a sign of an underlying medical condition, and it is recommended to consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation and guidance.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
